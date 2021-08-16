Leaked photos showcase the Pixel 5a’s design and big battery upgrade

Pixel 5a components are reportedly being shipped out to phone repair stores ahead of the smartphone’s launch, giving us an idea of what Google might have in store for its mid-range release this time around.

Android Police published the images on August 15, which were shared with the site by an unnamed source.

While there are a lot of similarities to be found between the Pixel 5a components and the phone’s predecessor, the Pixel 4a 5G, the images also show off a number of changes.

Image: Android Police

According to Android Police’s source, the 5a features a ribbed power button and the rear of the phone feels closer to a rubber texture than the hard plastic rear on the Pixel 4a 5G. Google has also reportedly left space for a small port at the top, suggesting the company may once again put off abandoning the headphone jack on its mid-range phone the way it has on its flagship devices.

Other than these minor adjustments, the Pixel 5a appears visually similar to the Pixel 4a, with the back panel and the camera layout otherwise identical.

Image: Android Police

The images also include a glimpse of the phone’s battery, which appears to have a capacity of 4680 mAh. This is the biggest battery we’ve seen on a Pixel so far, with the 4a 5G carrying a 3800 mAh battery and the flagship Pixel 5 a 4000 mAh battery. Even the Pixel 6 is only rumoured to be getting a 4614 mAh one, meaning the 5a could pack a better than flagship battery life.

Thankfully, it doesn’t sound as though we’ll need to wait long to find out more about the Pixel 5a.

Last week, Front Page Tech reported that the 5a will launch on August 26, while other rumours suggest we’ll see the new Google phone as soon as August 17. Considering the Pixel 4a launched on August 3 2020, an August release date does seem to check out.

Either way, you probably shouldn’t get your hopes up if you live here in the UK, the smartphone is expected to be limited to a US and Japan launch this year.