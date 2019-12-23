Leaked Note 10 Lite specs point to a 2018 processor in a 2020 body

We’ve known for a while that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 family is due to get a little larger very soon. And now the German site WinFuture has details of just how Samsung intends to make the cost fit the Galaxy Note 10 Lite name.

The biggy is the processor it uses. Rather than packing the Exynos 9825 or Snapdragon 855 used in the Note 10, Note 10 Plus and Note 10 Plus 5G, the Note 10 Lite will apparently use the Exynos 9810 chip. That’s the same processor found in last year’s Galaxy S9 flagship phone, and is about the same speed as a Snapdragon 845.

The processor is a little older, but still no slouch, and it’s accompanied by 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 4500mAh battery – which is actually a bigger capacity than the Note 10 Plus, curiously. Combine that with the 2400×1080 screen, and the Note 10 Lite should certainly put in a decent number of hours between charges.

The site reports that the phone will have three 12-megapixel camera sensors on the back, arranged in a square bump: the main lens is accompanied by a wide-angle lens and a 2x telephone number. The S Pen returns, and is supposedly the same improved model that came with the Note 10 range.

With an in-screen fingerprint reader, 3.5mm headphone jack and expandable storage, the Note 10 Lite looks like a decent bet despite its older processor, and WinFuture reckons that Samsung will be selling it for a not unreasonable €603 – which is around £513.

True, you can get faster phones in that price bracket from the likes of Xiaomi and OnePlus, but that’s certainly the cheapest Note we’ve seen in quite a while. And if the S Pen is more important than raw speed, then it’s definitely worth keeping an eye out in early 2020.

