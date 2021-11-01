 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Leaked Lenovo laptop has a very unusual dual-screen design

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

An upcoming Lenovo ThinkPad Plus laptop has seemingly leaked online with a photo showing a very unusual dual-screen design.

Renowned gadget leaker, Evan Blass, published the image on Twitter with the caption: “Have you guys seen this yet? 17-inch ThinkBook Plus from Lenovo…”

The photo shows a second screen built into the laptop deck where the number pad would normally be. The second screen shows a zoomed-in shot of the parrot from the main display

The placement of a stylus also hints that this second display is a touchscreen, enabling you to sketch and doodle on it instead of having to to use the larger 17-inch screen.

While the physical number pad has been ditched in order to make room for the second display, Lenovo has still found enough space for the rest of the keyboard as well as the trackpad.

You might like…

Asus could be launching a Surface Pro rival

Asus could be launching a Surface Pro rival

Gemma Ryles 42 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE set for Vegas CES 2022 launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE set for Vegas CES 2022 launch

Gemma Ryles 1 hour ago
Images of Intel’s Arc Alchemist graphics card seemingly leak online

Images of Intel’s Arc Alchemist graphics card seemingly leak online

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
When is Android 12 coming to Asus Zenfones and ROG phones?

When is Android 12 coming to Asus Zenfones and ROG phones?

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
iMac Pro leaks suggest a seriously powerful desktop

iMac Pro leaks suggest a seriously powerful desktop

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
Facebook’s decision to change its name to Meta explained

Facebook’s decision to change its name to Meta explained

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago

The screen looks to be far wider than the average 17-inch laptop display, but no aspect ratio has been provided so far.

Evan Blass didn’t provide any additional information about this laptop, so we don’t have any details on the screen, specs, release date or pricing.

However, with the leaks emerging so close to the end of the year, we reckon Lenovo will likely announce this laptop – if it’s the real deal – during CES 2022 in January.

Evan Blass leaked many other devices on his Twitter thread, including the ROG Flow Z13, which looks like a Surface Pro 8 rival, but with a gaming focus.

The Trusted Take

I can’t say for sure whether this leak is legitimate, but it certainly looks convincing. This is exactly the kind of design that laptop manufacturers would experiment with, featuring a useful secondary display for sketches and doodles with a stylus.

If this laptop is the real deal, it will be interesting to see whether Lenovo will need third-party software support in order for the screen to work with various apps. Either way, it looks like a very fascinating laptop.

Ryan Jones

By Ryan Jones

Computing and Gaming Editor

Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.