Leaked Lenovo laptop has a very unusual dual-screen design

An upcoming Lenovo ThinkPad Plus laptop has seemingly leaked online with a photo showing a very unusual dual-screen design.

Renowned gadget leaker, Evan Blass, published the image on Twitter with the caption: “Have you guys seen this yet? 17-inch ThinkBook Plus from Lenovo…”

The photo shows a second screen built into the laptop deck where the number pad would normally be. The second screen shows a zoomed-in shot of the parrot from the main display

The placement of a stylus also hints that this second display is a touchscreen, enabling you to sketch and doodle on it instead of having to to use the larger 17-inch screen.

While the physical number pad has been ditched in order to make room for the second display, Lenovo has still found enough space for the rest of the keyboard as well as the trackpad.

The screen looks to be far wider than the average 17-inch laptop display, but no aspect ratio has been provided so far.

Evan Blass didn’t provide any additional information about this laptop, so we don’t have any details on the screen, specs, release date or pricing.

However, with the leaks emerging so close to the end of the year, we reckon Lenovo will likely announce this laptop – if it’s the real deal – during CES 2022 in January.

Evan Blass leaked many other devices on his Twitter thread, including the ROG Flow Z13, which looks like a Surface Pro 8 rival, but with a gaming focus.