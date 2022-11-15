 large image

Leaked Galaxy S23 Ultra camera sample looks mighty impressive

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

An image supposedly taken by the main camera of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has appeared online, and it suggests that the Pixel 7 Pro should be worried.

Established tipster Ice Universe has taken to Weibo with an image of a pumpkin allegedly taken with the Galaxy S23 Ultra camera. More interesting than any analysis of this image (which looks good) is the fact that they also took the same shot with the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Pixel 7 Pro.

While different tones are to be expected, what’s notable here is how much extra detail there is in the Galaxy S23 Ultra shot compared to the other two. You see way more of the markings on the pumpkin, with the other two offering a relatively smooth take.

Image: Ice Universe

It’s widely expected that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will ship with a 200MP main camera. Specs leaked a couple of week ago seem to suggest that this main sensor will be the big advance of the new phone, as it’ll seemingly share the same 10MP 3x telephoto, 10MP periscope, and 12MP ultra-wide sensors as its predecessor.

Samsung has always been competitive in the camera stakes, but its main strength has predominantly been with its secondary cameras, especially with the its zoomed shots. If this shot is any indication, Google and Apple are going to need to up their camera game in 2023.

We’ve also seen renders of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which suggest that we’ll be looking at minimal external changes from the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

