Leaked benchmark suggests Pixel 7 won’t be a top performer

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch later today, but we’re already seeing leaked benchmark tests that suggest they’re not going to be competitive with the fastest phones on the market.

Last year’s Pixel 6 phones were good at a lot of things, but their custom Tensor G1 chips didn’t massively impress in the raw performance stakes. That looks set to continue with the Pixel 7 range and its Tensor G2 chip.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro has cropped up on the popular AnTuTu benchmark tool (courtesy of Gadgetfull BD), which attempts to reflect a phone’s overall performance level. A score of 801,116 places it above the Pixel 6 Pro by around 85,000 points, which is decent progress.

However, such a score drops the Pixel 7 Pro well behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Dimensity 9000 crowd. The likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, and the Xiaomi 12 Pro all scored just short of the 1,000,000 mark. Gaming phones such as the ROG Phone 6D and the Red Magic 7S Pro, meanwhile, hit around the 1,100,000 mark.

Of course, you should never take any benchmark test at face value, and AnTuTu in particular has been shown to be susceptible to manufacturer meddling to artificially boost scores. We should also consider that there may be some compatibility issues for the Tensor G2 ahead of the Pixel 7 launch.

However, this isn’t the first pre-launch benchmark leak we’ve seen for the Pixel 7 Pro. Just a couple of weeks ago, the phone made a showing on popular CPU-focused benchmarking tool Geekbench.

Again, it scored a couple of hundred points higher than the Pixel 6 Pro. Again, this figure fell well behind rivals running on Qualcomm and MediaTek hardware.

Google’s angle with its custom Tensor chip has always been that it focuses on efficiency and machine learning over raw performance, of course.