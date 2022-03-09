Leaked Apple M1 Ultra benchmarks prove the Mac Studio is a monster

Apple unveiled a new Mac chip called the M1 Ultra yesterday, which is set to become the most powerful processor in the Apple Silicon family. But what kind of performance can we expect?

The M1 Ultra benchmark results have seemingly leaked on Geekbench 5, showing single-core and multi-core results of 1793 and 24,055 respectively.

While the single-core performance is only slightly better than the M1 Max, the M1 Ultra is almost 2x more powerful when it comes to multi-core performance.

Geekbench 5: Single Core Geekbench 5: Multi Core Apple M1 Ultra 1793 24,055 Apple M1 1731 7308 Apple M1 Pro 1745 12,520 Apple M1 Max 1784 12,713 Intel Core i7-12800H 1412 12,571 Credit: Geekbench

That’s an extraordinary performance, although isn’t too surprising since the M1 Ultra packs 20 CPU cores, which is a big jump on the 10 CPU cores found inside the M1 Max.

Unfortunately, there’s no sign of any benchmark results in regards to the GPU performance just yet. The M1 Ultra flaunts an impressive 64-core GPU, which will likely be capable of a far superior performance than the 32-core GPU inside the M1 Max.

But while the M1 Ultra performance is undoubtedly impressive, it’s important to remember that this chip is designed for workstation PCs such as the recently announced Mac Studio. You’ll need to pay an eye-watering sum to bag a Studio with a M1 Ultra configuration, with prices starting at £3799 but with diluted specs.

And since the chip is so large and will have such a high power consumption, it’s highly unlikely that it will ever appear in a portable such as the MacBook Pro.

As such, it’s unfair to compare the Apple M1 Ultra to processors intended for portable machines such as the standard M1 and Intel Core i7-12800H chips. But it’s still nevertheless interesting to see the performance gulf.

According to these Geekbench 5 benchmark results, the M1 Ultra is an astounding 3x more powerful than the standard M1 when it comes to CPU processing power. This is only the starting point too, with Apple expected to kickstart its second generation of Apple Silicon processors later this year with the launch of the M2 chip.