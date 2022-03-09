 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Leaked Apple M1 Ultra benchmarks prove the Mac Studio is a monster

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Apple unveiled a new Mac chip called the M1 Ultra yesterday, which is set to become the most powerful processor in the Apple Silicon family. But what kind of performance can we expect?

The M1 Ultra benchmark results have seemingly leaked on Geekbench 5, showing single-core and multi-core results of 1793 and 24,055 respectively.

While the single-core performance is only slightly better than the M1 Max, the M1 Ultra is almost 2x more powerful when it comes to multi-core performance.

Geekbench 5: Single CoreGeekbench 5: Multi Core
Apple M1 Ultra179324,055
Apple M11731 7308
Apple M1 Pro174512,520
Apple M1 Max178412,713
Intel Core i7-12800H141212,571
Credit: Geekbench

That’s an extraordinary performance, although isn’t too surprising since the M1 Ultra packs 20 CPU cores, which is a big jump on the 10 CPU cores found inside the M1 Max.

Unfortunately, there’s no sign of any benchmark results in regards to the GPU performance just yet. The M1 Ultra flaunts an impressive 64-core GPU, which will likely be capable of a far superior performance than the 32-core GPU inside the M1 Max.

But while the M1 Ultra performance is undoubtedly impressive, it’s important to remember that this chip is designed for workstation PCs such as the recently announced Mac Studio. You’ll need to pay an eye-watering sum to bag a Studio with a M1 Ultra configuration, with prices starting at £3799 but with diluted specs.

And since the chip is so large and will have such a high power consumption, it’s highly unlikely that it will ever appear in a portable such as the MacBook Pro.

As such, it’s unfair to compare the Apple M1 Ultra to processors intended for portable machines such as the standard M1 and Intel Core i7-12800H chips. But it’s still nevertheless interesting to see the performance gulf.

According to these Geekbench 5 benchmark results, the M1 Ultra is an astounding 3x more powerful than the standard M1 when it comes to CPU processing power. This is only the starting point too, with Apple expected to kickstart its second generation of Apple Silicon processors later this year with the launch of the M2 chip.

You might like…

The biggest Apple announcements from the Peek Performance event

The biggest Apple announcements from the Peek Performance event

Peter Phelps 13 hours ago
Apple Studio Display: All you need to know about Apple’s new monitor

Apple Studio Display: All you need to know about Apple’s new monitor

Hannah Davies 14 hours ago
iPhone SE 3 vs iPhone 8: four massive differences you need to know

iPhone SE 3 vs iPhone 8: four massive differences you need to know

Thomas Deehan 14 hours ago
M1 Pro vs M1 Ultra: Which chip should you go for?

M1 Pro vs M1 Ultra: Which chip should you go for?

Gemma Ryles 14 hours ago
Mac Studio vs iMac M1: What’s the difference?

Mac Studio vs iMac M1: What’s the difference?

Gemma Ryles 14 hours ago
iPhone SE 3 v iPhone SE 2: Should you look at upgrading?

iPhone SE 3 v iPhone SE 2: Should you look at upgrading?

Max Parker 14 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.