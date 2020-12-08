Just like Apple did with the iPhone 12 series, it looks like Samsung might be removing a once common item from the boxes of its upcoming Galaxy S21.

If these latest rumours are to be believed then you won’t find a charging plug or pack-in pair of headphones in the box of your shiny new Galaxy S21 when it launches in early 2021, with Samsung said to taking a page from Apple’s book and ditching them from completely from the box.

Shortly after Apple announced this decision with the release of the iPhone 12, Samsung was quick to mock with a Facebook post about Galaxy phones coming with a charger.

There have also been previous rumours that Samsung might bundle a pair of truly-wireless buds with the phone, however this latest information might dampen those expectations somewhat. Still, Samsung tends to run good pre-order deals where free Galaxy Buds are included so there’s every chance this is once again the plan with the Galaxy S21.

This report comes from a Brazilian regulatory agency (via GSMArena) and it makes a clear point of saying that devices will not ship with a charger or headphones. Of course, until this is officially confirmed by Samsung it’s worth taking it with a pinch of salt.

However, the move wouldn’t be surprising and in many ways it’s actually welcome. Most people will now have a charging block and the included headphones with Samsung phones are rarely of excellent quality. We’re sure most people would prefer the wireless options previously offered as a pre-order bonus.

In terms of the Galaxy S21 itself, it looks like we might be seeing Samsung’s 2021 flagship launching on January 14 at an Unpacked event. This would be far earlier than usual, but that could very well be the theme of the year as it looks like Xiaomi and Oppo will also be unveiling phones earlier than usual.

Deputy and mobile editor Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews' mobile, wearables and tablet sections.