An Amazon listing briefly appeared for Nvidia’s upcoming Nvidia Shield TV Pro, a set-top streaming device for Android TV.

The device cost $199.99, included 3GB of RAM, 2 USB ports, 16GB of on-board storage and a Nvidia Tegra X1+ chip, as reported by the beady-eyed listing spotters, Android TV Rumours.

Related: What we know about the new Nvidia Shield TV

The listed Tegra X1+ chip could offer seriously increased performance and we’re curious to see how well the new device runs.

An earlier leak, reported by Android Authority, suggested that we can expect a full launch of the Nvidia Shield TV Pro on October 28th. This accidental Amazon listing makes sense timing wise then, as the company preps for going into full ‘on sale’ mode.

We loved the predecessor the the Pro, the Nvidia Shield TV. It was well designed, with a good picture, included both a game controller and a normal remote and was great for streaming and gaming.

The gaming experience itself was great. Games easily streamed on a BT Infinity Broadband connection and we didn’t suffer any serious drops in frame rate or network errors during our time with the Shield TV.

Downloading games was a little tricky on the 16GB model, since there isn’t enough space to get most modern games, but the lower-end Android games such as Banner Saga install and ran just fine.

While the chip in the Pro version will outgun its predecessor, there is no increase in storage space or memory, which seems surprising and a shame. Especially given that storage gave us issues on the original device.

Google Stadia is set to hit the market on November 19, so Nvidia are likely thinking their release date will go hand in hand with Google’s.

Staff Writer George is currently studying MA Magazine Journalism at The University of Sheffield and has a degree in History from the University of Edinburgh. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student.…