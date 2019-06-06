Leak claims Google Stadia subscription won’t include modern games

Before Google’s Stadia Connect event later today, a Canadian outlet has published an article full of potential details about the upcoming streaming platform. The leak claims Google Stadia will arrive in November with the “Pro” subscription costing $9 (roughly £7) per month.

A whole ton of key details about Google Stadia has potentially been revealed prematurely. The service will apparently launch with titles such as Destiny 2, The Division 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Doom and the recent Tomb Raider trilogy – but most (if not all) of these games won’t be bundled into the subscription.

Related: Google Stadia

The early details came from Lapresse.ca (via VG247), which claims the launch of Stadia will occur across 14 countries – no word on these specific countries beyond Canada. The $9 (£7) “Pro” subscription will reportedly include access to a library of older games but you’ll have to shell out on top of that for new releases. At launch, the library is expected to feature 31 games.

Assuming a predicted conversion rate, the pricing of the “Pro” Stadia subscription places it in direct competition with PlayStation Now – priced at £12.99 – and Xbox Game Pass – priced at £7.99.

The leak also suggests the “Pro” subscription is the only subscription available until 2020 and gives access to 4K/60fps game streaming. From 2020, a free tier giving access to 1080p streaming could be launched. The free tier will only facilitate purchased games – not the game library in the “Pro” subscription.

Related: Best game consoles

Stadia requires 10mbps download and 1mbp upload as a minimum requirement for streaming games – 35mbps is required for “optimal comfort” 4K streaming.

A Founder’s Edition of Google Stadia is set to be priced at $126 (£99). The Founder’s Edition includes a Chromecast Ultra – a Chromecast will be needed to use Stadia at launch but you will be able to use any Chrome-running Google device later. Google’s gamepad, Destiny 2 and three months of the subscription are included too.

The Stadia Connect event was scheduled to happen mere hours after this information emerged. You can still watch the event at 5PM BST (9AM PST). All the key details we now know are what we expected to be revealed.