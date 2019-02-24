League Cup Final Live Stream: Watch Chelsea vs Man City online this Sunday

Chelsea face Man City, the side that hit them for six just two weeks ago, in the League Cup final at Wembley Stadium this afternoon. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch the League Cup final online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

Chelsea were atrocious at the Etihad a fortnight ago. The Blues collapsed in spectacular fashion, and were guilty of gifting Pep Guardiola’s side more than one of their six goals.

It’s been a tough start to 2019 for the Blues, who have already lost to Man Utd, Man City, Tottenham, Arsenal and Bournemouth since the turn of the year. And with each passing week, Maurizio Sarri looks less and less likely to see out the season as Chelsea boss. To say that some of his decisions have baffled fans would be an enormous understatement.

Man City, meanwhile, are back in top form after a less than ideal December. They’ve won five on the bounce, are still on course for ‘The Quadruple’, and top scorer Sergio Aguero is scoring goals for fun.

While we’d all be shocked if we got a repeat of what happened two weeks ago, we can’t imagine too many Chelsea players being excited about this one. Can Eden Hazard come to the Blues’ rescue?

Chelsea vs Man City Live Stream: League Cup final kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday, February 24, and the match will be shown on TV on both Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. The build-up starts at around 3:30pm, but it’s only being shown on Sky Sports Football.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99. Here are some handy links to get you started:

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be an extremely entertaining affair.