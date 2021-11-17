Latest Sonos update adds DTS Surround sound, quality of life improvements

When the Beam Gen 2 model was announced, Sonos also revealed that an update was coming for decoding DTS Digital Surround. And it’s now available.

The Sonos S2 software update began its rollout to app stores on 16th November, bringing a number of features across a range of Sonos products.

To access the software update, head to Settings > System > System Updates > Check for Updates in the Sonos S2 app.

The inclusion of DTS playback has been a feature customers have requested for some time. Often when a Sonos product encountered a DTS soundtrack, no sound would play, so by adding support for DTS Digital Surround it gives customers another way to experience their Blu-ray discs, gaming consoles and streaming services.

Sonos says that the “update also serves as a next step in Sonos’ effort to democratise high fidelity sound with products that are easy to use, sound great, and are compatible with any entertainment you choose”, fitting neatly into their “Hollywood at Home” ethos that they’ve been promoting since the launch of the Beam 2.

The Sonos products that can now decode DTS Digital Surround are the Arc, both Beam models, Playbar, Playbase and Amp when used with the S2 app. You’ll be able to see a badge on the Now Playing screen in the Sonos app that indicates when DTS Digital Surround soundtrack is being played. Word to the wise though, other formats such as DTS:X and DTS-HD Master Audio aren’t supported.

The addition of DTS Digital Surround compatibility is not the only new feature in the update. Both the Roam and Move outdoor speakers now have a battery saver mode, which will automatically turn the speakers off completely after 30 minutes of inactivity. The Move will retain battery life for up to 30 days, while the Roam can last up to 70 days in this mode.

When Battery Saver is enabled, both portable speakers will need to be powered on using the physical button before playing music. This is an update we like the sound of.

A minor update is that EQ settings appear on the Now Playing screen. You can now adjust treble, bass, and loudness by tapping the volume slider bar and pressing the settings button on the right-hand side. It’s available for iOS version of the Sonos app now, with Android support expected in the coming months.

And a little titbit is that Ultra HD tracks from Amazon Music HD and Dolby Atmos Music will be coming for compatible products in the near future, bringing more hi-res music to the Sonos platform.