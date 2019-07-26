Samsung Galaxy S10 July update is live – here’s how to download

The July security update is finally hitting the Samsung S10 long after the company’s older flagship phones received the latest firmware.

The 388MB download is titled G97*FXXU3ASG8. This version doesn’t really look like it will bring any novel or interesting features but it is an important security upgrade for the flagship smartphone.

The latest Samsung security update will be available to download on the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus over the next few days. The update is rolling out in Switzerland and Germany right now but is expected to hit smartphones in other countries – including the UK – over the weekend.

Some Samsung customers have been left frustrated by the frequent delays with updates for the S10 line – and understandably so.

“I actually thought that with the Galaxy S10 series representing 10 years of the Galaxy series it was going to be first in line with updates by Samsung this year”, complained S10 user Freebandz321 when SamMobile broke the news of the update yesterday. “When budget Samsung phones have the July update as well as phones from previous years all US Snapdragon Galaxy S10 series users as well as Galaxy S10 series users in general can do is shake their heads”.

As SamMobile pointed out, it might actually be best to wait a moment rather than clicking that update button immediately. S10 users discovered some serious bugs in a security update a couple of months back and there is no undo button once you hit update.

That being said, if you’re tired of waiting, you can check if you have the July update right now by opening up the Settings app and tapping ‘Software update’ followed by ‘Download and install’.

August looks set to be a busy month for Samsung, with the brand’s Unpacked event happening on August 7. We expect this launch to see the reveals of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus along with the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and iPad Pro-rivalling Galaxy Tab S6.

