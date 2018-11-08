The latest PlayStation 4 Pro model is the quietest one yet

Sony has released a new model of its PlayStation 4 Pro console and it appears to be far quieter than its predecessor.

The new model, known as PS4 Pro CUH-7200, is the company’s latest hardware revision and seems to be the quietest console model yet.

Digital Foundry has put the new console to the test and has found the results to be quite promising, and it no longer sounds like a jet engine when running the most powerful games out there.

To be more specific, the noise output has been reduced from 50 decibels to a more manageable 44, although it will seemingly peak at 48.

The power plug has also been adjusted to utlise the same design as the PS4 Slim and Xbox One, which should help in reducing power consumption.

However, this quieter design and reduced power consumption come at a sacrifice, as this model will run hotter due to changes in thermal reduction.

While not the most powerful in the 4K console market, the PS4 Pro is still an excellent bit of a kit and the best in the PlayStation library.

‘The PS4 Pro is the undisputed console champ no longer, but if you’re looking for a step up into 4K gaming, it’s still the best deal in town,’ reads our review.

