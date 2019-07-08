Latest OnePlus 7 Pro update makes practically everything better

The latest Oxygen OS update for the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone is here, bringing fans of the firm’s most advanced handset a wide-range of improvements and optimisations.

The OxygenOS 9.5.9 Update, which begins rolling out today, offers improvements in touch sensitivity, while delivering smoother visual effects, better haptic feedback and improved speed and accuracy of GPS.

The improvements, which touch upon a wide range of features, also offer new a assistive lighting setting when using Face Unlock, while owners of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earphones will also benefit from enhanced sound.

There’s also a number of camera improvements, with the update promising better performance of the camera app when switching between front and rear cameras. The autofocus is also getting better, while the stitching of panoramic photos is also due a boost. Naturally, there’s also the latest Android security patch, while bug fixes are also along for the ride.

You can see the full changelog (via the OnePlus forums) below:

System Improved touch sensitivity for greater performance Smoother Visual effects Optimized haptic feedback for the keyboard Optimized the sensitivity of automatic brightness Optimized auto-switch of display resolution Optimized the speed and accuracy of GPS when the screen is turned off Adjusted haptic feedback of third-party app notifications Added Face Unlock assistive lighting (Settings – Security & lock screen – Face Unlock – Face Unlock assistive lighting) Increased sound enhancement for OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 (Settings – Sound & vibration – Dolby Atmos – Earphone Adjustment – Earphone Sound Enhancement) Updated Android security patch to 2019.06 Support VoLTE/VoWiFi for 3 SE and Telenor SE (EEA Only) General bug fixes and improvements



Camera Improved the performance of camera mode while switching from front to back Improved speed of auto-focus Advanced photo-stitching in Panorama mode Improved photo quality of 48MP JPG in Pro mode



OnePlus says the OTA update is landing with a limited number of owners today, with a broader release scheduled as the week goes on. In order to check the update is available for your OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone, check Settings> System > System Updates.

