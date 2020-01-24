Think you’ve had a rough week? A LastPass employee accidentally deleted the password manager’s browser extension from the Chrome store.

Reports of 404 errors came rolling in on Wednesday, after a number of users found they were unable to install the browser extension through the Chrome Web Store. It took the password manager company five hours to figure out that the problem had originated in its own office.

Related: Best password manager

A member of staff had accidentally deleted the extension from the Google Chrome store.

“The LastPass extension in the Chrome Web Store was accidentally removed by us and we are working with the Google team to restore it ASAP.” wrote LastPass on its status page on Wednesday evening. “Thank you for your understanding and patience in the meantime.”

After apologising to users, LastPass was forced to go through the Chrome Web Store’s submission process all over again. The tool was down for two days while awaiting review by Google.

Luckily, only users downloading the LastPass extension for the first time were affected by the outage. This meant that users who had previously installed the extension were able to continue using the tool to access their passwords as usual.

LastPass also reassured users that the web vault, mobile app and extensions in non-Chrome browsers – including Firefox, Microsoft Edge, non-Chromium based versions of Microsoft Edge and Opera – would not affected by the Chrome Store removal.

The LastPass Chrome extension was restored and made available to download last night:

“The LastPass Chrome extension has been restored. Our apologies for any inconveniences caused, and thank you for your understanding and patience.” the company announced.

Despite this week’s shambles, LastPass is one of the most popular password managers out there. In our review of it, we wrote:

“LastPass is a powerful and easy-to-use tool, and provides an exceptional range of features – even in its free tier. Even its Premium subscription is low cost and provides convenient syncing to every device you own. We particularly liked being able to manage everything from its browser plugin on the desktop, making LastPass our password manager of choice.”

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …