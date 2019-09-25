The Last of Us Remastered headlines October’s PS Plus line-up

Naughty Dog’s modern masterpiece has been announced as the flagship title for PlayStation Plus subscribers this October.

Announced alongside a new trailer for The Last of Us 2 during this week’s State of Play presentation, The Last of Us Remastered will be free for all subscribers starting next month.

If you haven’t experienced it before, it’s something we’d recommend players jump on in a heartbeat. While the visuals and mechanics were built on PS3 hardware, it still holds up brilliantly well thanks to a new coat of paint and PS4 Pro enhancements.

“The Last of Us is one of the defining games of the last few years. Maybe you chose to ignore it or maybe you never had a PS3, but in the event that you have never played your way through Naughty Dog’s beautiful, brutal masterpiece then it’s time to change that sorry situation,” reads our 4/5 review.

Because this is the ‘Remastered’ version it also includes the Left Behind single-player expansion and a bunch of additional multiplayer content, the latter of which is pretty underrated if we’re being honest.

First released in 2013, The Last of Us has gone down in history as a benchmark in cinematic storytelling in gaming, having gone on to influence countless other adventures as a result.

We’re probably gushing, but it really is quite something, and the perfect way to catch up before the sequel arrives in February 2020. Fingers crossed it isn’t subject to a delay.

If this isn’t your thing, the second flagship title available for PlayStation Plus members this November is MLB 2019, the most recent installment in the yearly baseball franchise. It’s not a huge sport in the UK, but if it’s free there’s no harm at all in trying it out.

Like always, games renewed on PlayStation Plus will remain in your library forever, although you’ll need an active membership to play them. Now, if you’ll excuse us, it’s time for another playthrough of Joel and Ellie’s adventure.

