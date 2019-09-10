The Last of Us 2 event hints at release date, gameplay trailers and other new details

Sony has announced a media event for The Last of Us 2 set to take place in Los Angeles later this month, hopefully bringing with it an abundance of new information.

Unveiled earlier this week, the upcoming media event will take place on September 24 and will focus entirely on Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us 2.

Given that it wasn’t present at Gamescom 2019 and we haven’t received any new gameplay footage or information in over a year now, this event feels long overdue. Maybe we’ll even receive a long-awaited release date?

Invitations were sent out to select numbers of games media outlets in the United States including Geoff Keighley, who some will know as the host and organizer of The Game Awards, which will see another instalment at the end of this year.

As for what this media event will entail, neither Naughty Dog or Sony are yet to officially acknowledge the invites or what exactlywill be shown off, we don’t even know yet if the general public will get a taster of Ellie’s harrowing adventure.

The Last of Us 2 is yet to receive a concrete release date, although it’s currently pencilled in for 2020. Industry insiders predict a February release date ahead of the PS5‘s inevitable release later that year. We wouldn’t be surprised if an enhanced port of sorts arrives on Sony’s next console.

Taking place after the events of the original game, The Last of Us 2 features Ellie as the primary protagonist as she seeks to take revenge on those who have wronged her. The reasoning behind this is somewhat ambigious, with Naughty Dog holding narrative cards close to their chest ahead of launch.

Gameplay will once again be from the third-person perspective, following Ellie as she scavenges supplies and takes out foes from the shadows. She’s a deadly, vicious killer, traits necessary to survive in a world like hers. From both a mechanical and story perspective, The Last of Us 2 has the makings of a masterpiece.

We’ll be sure to update this article and our The Last of Us 2 hub page with all the information, trailers and release date info that surface at the event. Be sure to keep your eye on Trusted Reviews to stay up to date.

