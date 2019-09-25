The Last of Us 2 is so big it will launch across two blu-ray discs

Yesterday saw Naughty Dog and Sony Computer Entertainment unveil a brand-new trailer for The Last of Us 2, bringing with it a slew of new information.

Perhaps most exciting was the long-awaited confirmation of a release date. Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic sequel will be coming exclusively to PS4 on February 21, 2020. That’s in the midst of a massive launch schedule, so we’re in for a treat next year.

Following yesterday’s reveal, a listing on US retailer Best Buy delved into The Last of Us 2 Special Edition, revealing that the upcoming PS4 exclusive is so massive it will be available across two blu-ray discs. It’s not the first time this has happened, but it’s certainly a rare exception rather than the norm.

Going by previous examples of dual-disc releases, players will likely install the game in its entirety across both discs before reading it off one, since the entire experience will be installed on your console anyway. Either way, it’s going to have a hefty toll on your hard drive.

The Last of Us 2 takes place several years after the original and will feature Ellie as the primary protagonist as she embarks on a quest for revenge against a deadly cult known as The Seraphites. She’ll do anything to avenge the ones she loves, even if it means sacrificing her humanity.

You can watch the latest trailer above, which provides a decent glimpse into the narrative, but purposely obscures certain events to keep us guessing until February 2020. Naughty Dog loves twisting the arm of its audience and surprising them with major curveballs, and this sequel is no different.

Joel also makes a return and will help Ellie on her journey, and we’re hoping in his old age the anti-hero comes to terms with the consequences of his actions, especially regarding the impact he’s had on Ellie as a growing adult. In our eyes, he isn’t the good guy anymore, and is best explored in that way.

