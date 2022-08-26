 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last of Us Part I taps DualSense haptic feedback so deaf gamers can ‘feel’ dialogue

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part I remake for Sony PS5 won’t only feature improved gameplay, controls and visuals, but there’ll also be a raft of new accessibility options to enable more gamers to enjoy the experience in a new way.

Perhaps the headline accessibility feature is designed to help deaf gamers get a greater sense of the gravitas behind lines of dialogue. It’ll essentially convert the dialogue into haptic feedback delivered through the PS5 DualSense controller.

Explained in a PlayStation Blog post, the feature will help deaf gamers “feel the way a line is delivered.” It’s one of a series of features that improve upon the significant progress Naughty Dog made on this front with The Last of Us Part II.

“We’re expecting this to be an accessible experience for blind players, for deaf players, for players with motor accessibility needs,” explains Game Director Matthew Gallant. “The biggest new feature we have are audio descriptions for cinematics. We partnered with Descriptive Video Works, a professional service whose background is TV, movies and video game trailers, and integrated it into the cutscenes and across all our localised languages.

“Another, which started as a prototype but ended up being really successful during playtesting is a feature that plays dialogue through the PS5 DualSense controller as haptic feedback. That way a deaf player can feel the way a line is delivered, can feel the emphasis, along with the subtitles to give some sense of how that line is delivered.”

The company has built-in a trio of recommended accessibility settings for gamers with vision, hearing, and motor accessibility disabilities – all of which can be customised. You can read about this and the huge number of accessibility options within the PlayStation blog. You can also watch the dedicated video feature on the accessibility settings below. The Last of Us Part I remake comes out on September 2. We’ve also got the HBO live action show to look forward to.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Ryan Jones 1 week ago
Best PS5 headset 2022: Top rated options for PlayStation

Best PS5 headset 2022: Top rated options for PlayStation

Gemma Ryles 4 weeks ago
The Last Of Us 2 ‘sets new standards’ for accessibility in gaming

The Last Of Us 2 ‘sets new standards’ for accessibility in gaming

Chris Smith 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.