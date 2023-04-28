Last of Us Part 1 gets massive 25GB patch on PC

Naughty Dog has released a big new patch for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC, its seventh update so far on PC.

Naughty has released a new 25GB patch for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC. This marks the seventh update Naughty Dog has released for the game since its release on PC about a month ago at the time of writing. A lot of changes are coming with patch v1.0.4.0, but a big highlight includes trying to address framerate issues via further CPU and GPU optimization as well as a new option that allows users to adjust texture streaming rates.

On top of the above are texture and resolution bumps for anybody playing on low or medium settings; plus, this update also includes fixes for several instances that have led to crashing for some. According to Naughty Dog, as well as Iron Galaxy which is handling the PC port, further optimizations are still being worked on, so gamers can definitely expect further updates and improvements will come to The Last of Us Part 1. These optimizations reportedly include further improvements to framerate, texture fidelity, and CPU usage.

This patch is yet another in a long series of patches Naughty Dog has released for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC. The PC port of the acclaimed classic has been extraordinarily rocky with many users reporting framerate issues, bugs, glitches, and various issues with graphical fidelity. While the situation now is better than it was at launch, the game is still not in perfect working condition just yet; although, hopefully, Naughty Dog will get there after a few more patches.

If interested in trying out the latest patch for The Last of Us Part 1, just boot up the game and get your patch installed, as it’s live right now. And make sure you keep an eye out for further patches in the coming weeks, especially if you’re still experiencing issues with the game on PC.