Last chance to bag iPad 8 deal before Christmas – offer expires today

Seeking an iPad deal before Christmas? Well there’s a solid saving on an iPad 8th generation model up for grabs today and today only.

At eBay, you can save £17.44 on the newest version of Apple’s standard iPad, which brings the price down to £312.55. It’s not the biggest saving we’ve ever seen, and certainly not up there with the Black Friday discounts, but this close to Christmas it’s probably as good as you’re going to get.

DEAL: Get this last-minute iPad 8 deal at eBay

To secure the discount, you’ll need to use the code PICK5OFF during checkout. Beware though, you can’t dwell on this offer as it expires today, Thursday December 17. It’s click & collect from a local Argos store only, but that means you’ll definitely get it in time for Christmas, right?

Apple’s entry-level iPad remains by far the best option for most people seeking an iPadOS slate and is far more affordable than the iPad Pro and iPad Air models, despite lacking some of the more premium design and power features.

It runs the same iPadOS 14 operating system, powered by the pacy A13 Bionic processor, and offers security through the Touch ID fingerprint sensor. There’s a 10.2-inch screen and 32GB of storage.

We gave the iPad 8th generation a 4 out of 5 star review, here at Trusted Reviews, praising the speed improvements, support for Apple Pencil and the ease of use. Our own Max Parker reckons it’s perfect for upgraders and those buying their first iPad.

He writes: “If you’re either keen to upgrade an older iPad or want to get your foot into the iOS ecosystem then the iPad 8 is a great pick, especially if you’re not overly fussed about flagship features or spending big. If you want a bit more, the iPad Air 4 is far more feature-rich, however.”