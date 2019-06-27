Buy 55-inches of brilliant viewing magic with a total of £475 off the Samsung QE55QFNA Smart TV when you use eBay’s PURE20 code — expiring tonight.

Live out all your bingeing dreams with Samsung’s 2018 Q8F QLED TV. About as high end as your home viewing experience can get, with a substantial saving of £400 on its retail price of £1599 in the Crampton and Moore eBay store, you can take a further £75 off by using PURE20 at the checkout and pay just £1124 for a TV masterpiece.

Settle down for a true cinematic experience. The best part? With Samsung’s triumphant QLED technology, you can bring an unrivalled visual sensation right into the comfort of your own home.

Boasting a number of aptly named ‘Q’ features, first up is its Q Colour, presenting over a billion varieties in colour. Q HDR 1500 also means you won’t miss a detail, from the inkiest blacks to blindingly bright, light hues.

Even better, no matter your viewing conditions, with Q Contrast the Samsung 55-inch QLED TV will adapt to surroundings, whether the sun is shining through the window or it’s pitch black outside. There’s no need to sacrifice how you watch your favourite TV shows or films ever again. Watch them exactly as they were intended.

Related: Amazon Prime Day TV Deals

The features don’t stop there, either. Blending perfectly into your surroundings, through Ambient Mode choose from a number of options, including décor. With a slim bezel, the TV screen can adapt to the wall it’s against. You can also choose to showcase your favourite photos, pull up useful information like the weather, or skip through music, too.

Coming in a sleek, minimalist casing, the Samsung QE55Q8FNA TV is truly a work of art down to every aspect of its design, from function to leaving no rock unturned in how the Smart TV sits in your home.

Yes, admittedly it comes at a price, but it’s not exactly difficult to see why. Now with a chance to save a total of £475 and buy for just £1124, jump on the eBay PURE20 code before it ends tonight and execute your right to treat yo’self with a gift that keeps on giving.

Want to stay up to date with Amazon Prime Day 2019? We’ve got you covered. For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Update newsletter widget