Buy a fantastic gadget and get £5 to spend on your next tech investment? Sign us up! Purchase the Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet from Argos, and not only can you save £5 on the original price point, but Argos is also giving you a £5 Voucher if you order before tomorrow.

Costing £54.99 (as opposed to £59.99), get the tablet that allows you to play games, watch movies and then some. Essentially saving you £10 in the long run, enjoy an amazing storage space lock-in and benefit from the introduction of Alexa to your tablet experience.

First and foremost the Fire HD 8 tablet offers a great display — 8-inches of high-definition beauty. Partnered with a ten-hour battery life and 1.3GHz Quad-Core processor, this allows for a smooth, fast experience. And with 1.5GB of RAM, as well as Dolby Audio, stream to your heart’s content, browse the web or keep in touch with loved ones without worrying this device might not be able to keep up. It definitely can.

As well as an array of bright colour options and a 2MP camera for both the front and rear-facing camera, the standout feature has to be Alexa hands-free. Put your tablet down across the room and you can summon Alexa to put on some music, or even ask her a question. Functioning as an extension to your Echo system, or even as a standalone, make use of Alexa’s ever-expanding scope and enjoy her assistance without even having to pick up the tablet.

It’s also worth noting the storage situation. You can opt between 16GB or 32GB of storage space, but there’s a silver lining. This may seem like a meagre amount of space, especially if you’re snap-happy. But, unlike other tablet devices out there (hey, Apple), you have the option of a MicroSD slot, allowing you up to 400GB of additional storage.

If you want the full experience, we’d recommend putting your £5 Argos Voucher towards a Fire tablet accessory. Coming with a stand function, the official tablet case allows you to prop your Fire HD 8 both portrait and landscape. And when using the voucher, it’ll cost you just £17.49 (down from £22.49).

A powerful tablet that meets all your needs in one smart device, it’s worth picking up the already discounted Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet for £54.99 and benefitting from the additional £5 saving on your next Argos purchase.

