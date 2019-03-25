Is this your last chance to pick up a bargain Chromecast Audio?

The Chromecast Audio might have been discontinued by Google, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still pick one up. Fortunately, you can even bag a bunch of them for a discounted price before they really do disappear forever.

The Chromecast Audio launched at an already bargain-tastic £29.99 as an easy way to add streaming music and, later, multiroom audio support to any speaker with a line in cable. For whatever reason, Google decided to discontinue the popular gadget so once retailers clear stock, that’s it.

Fortunately, MyMemory is selling the Chromecast Audio for just £22.99, an already great saving on the original RRP. Better yet, if you want multiple in order to bring a bunch of your home speakers bang up-to-date, there are some bundle deals. You can pick up 2 for £20 (£20 each) or even better 3 for £38, which amounts to just £12.67 each. Incredible.

So what makes the Chromecast Audio so great? Much like the Chromecast device for TVs, it’s all in the simplicity. Just plug the Chromecast Audio into your existing dumb speakers and you can then stream all manner of music and podcasts using your phone or tablet. Services like Spotify, Google Play Music, Deezer, YouTube Music and more are at your fingertips.

Our original review gave the Chromecast Audio 4/5 and concluded: “The Chromecast Audio does what it promises in a really simple way, but it’s the future software updates that could make this a truly affordable way to create a multiroom speaker system.”

Good news then that those promised updates arrived, delivering multiroom audio support. This lets you pair multiple Chromecast Audio devices together, so you can have the same music streaming across your entire house all perfectly synchronised. That way the party doesn’t have to stop regardless of where in the house you happen to be.

Being able to play music everywhere in your home is the basis of Sonos’ multiroom speaker offering, but with the Chromecast Audio you can do it on a much smaller budget. That 3 for £38 offer should therefore be all the more tantalising.

As it’s all done over Wi-Fi, you don’t have to deal with keeping your phone within range of your speaker like with Bluetooth devices. You also get better sound quality this way as well.

If the idea of music all round the house is enticing, then you’ll definitely want to snap up the 3 for £38 deal. It’s ridiculously good value and you might not want to miss out because you might not get another chance to pick up a Chromecast Audio save for ridiculous eBay scalper prices once it’s a rarity.

