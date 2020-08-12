Last Blockbuster Video store is the Airbnb holiday you didn’t know you needed

There’s one Blockbuster Video store left in the world and, for a very limited time, it’s becoming the ultimate Airbnb destination for movie lovers who miss the retro experience.

For just three nights next month, the beloved last dinosaur in Bend, Oregon will become a converted sleepover venue, featuring the entire library of movies and all of the sweet snacks you can shovel in.

The owners of the store are staging a living room within the store, complete with a pullout couch that’ll enable you to snuggle up and fall asleep with your favourite movie on VHS. Naturally, it’s been designed to look like a classic 90s living room, right down to what looks like a 4:3 CRT television.

Only residents of the home county of Deschutes will be able to book, when reservations go live next Monday for the weekend of September 18, 19 and 20. The store owner Sandi Harding is donating the proceeds to the local Humane Society – an animal shelter organisations in the United States.

“Our Blockbuster store is open because of the incredible local community in Bend, and we’ve been grateful to have the support of those beyond our town as the coronavirus pandemic has impacted our business,” she wrote on Airbnb. “To celebrate and pay it forward in this tradition of support, Airbnb will make a donation to the Humane Society of Central Oregon, a longtime partner of ours.”

“We’ve created the perfect space complete with a pull-out couch, bean bags and pillows for you to cozy up with ‘new releases’ from the ‘90s,” says the Airbnb description (via Engadget). “Crack open a two-liter of Pepsi before locking into a video game, charting your future in a game of MASH, or watching movie after movie. But be wary of reciting “Bloody Mary” in the staff bathroom off of the break room, as you just may summon the ghost rumored to haunt the store. And help yourself to some NERDS, Raisinets and popcorn (heavy on the butter), but make sure you save room for a couple slices.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …