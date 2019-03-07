There is now only one Blockbuster Video store left on Earth

And then there was one. The Blockbuster Video store in Bend, Oregon, is about to become the last of its kind.

News has reached the proprietors that its only other companion, in Australia, will close its doors at the end of this month. This follows the final two stores in the US state of Alaska pulling down the shatters for the final time in 2018.

However, being the last store standing holds no trepidation for the owners of the Oregon location, who believe Blockbuster fills a need not even the streaming giants are filling.

“You can go to Redbox and you can get the new titles, but they don’t have the older ones,” general manager Sandi Harding said in an interview with CNN. “Netflix and Amazon don’t have everything, either.”

She says those classic movies are the store’s “bread and butter” and she could be onto something. Amid its original content surge, there’s been a mass exodus of archive content from the Netflix library.

The Redbox kiosks are convenient for renting the latest releases for far cheaper than Blockbuster ever was, but you’re not getting a copy of 2001: A Space Odyssey from there. Meanwhile, many digital portals like the iTunes Store only offer older titles to buy, rather than to rent.

Until a digital platform fulfils that need, then maybe there’s a place for physical Blockbuster stores with all the classics after all?

The store in Morley, Australia, announced last week it was with “great sadness we have to inform you the last day of renting will be Thursday 7th March.” The owners say all stock will be sold off until the end the end of there month when the doors close permanently.

Do you think we cast Blockbuster aside too quickly? Would you like a video store with all there classics in your town? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.