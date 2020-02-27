Larian Studios is ‘aiming’ to give Baldur’s Gate 3 ray tracing at launch

Baldur’s Gate 3 could support next generation ray tracing graphics tech at launch, Larian Studios has said.

Larian CEO Swen Vincke told Trusted Reviews the studio is ‘aiming’ to offer ray tracing and HDR support at launch during a preview event.

This would give the game significantly more realistic lighting and shadow effects than the studio’s previous Divinity games and be a key boon for PC gamers.

It also hints that the game could be released on the next generation PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, which are both confirmed to support ray tracing, though Larian declined to comment on this.

Ray tracing made its consumer debut in 2019 when Nvidia launched its first wave of RTX graphics cards. Though it only works on a limited number of titles at the moment, we’ve always been impressed how much more realistic ray tracing makes games look.

Considering Baldur’s Gate 3’s dark setting, which is full of murky dungeons and creepy forests, we’re super excited at the prospect of it appearing on Larian’s new RPG.

The only issue we’ve had with the tech is that it can put a serious tax on hardware. Even running a top specced PCs we’ve seen Ray Tracing halve the frame rate of key titles, making them drop below the hallowed 60fps required for smooth gaming.

Sadly Vincke declined to confirm what minimum and recommended specs Baldur’s Gate 3 will run on, telling Trusted Reviews “it’s too early to know”.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a new RPG set in the Dungeons and Dragons universe. It was unveiled alongside Google’s Stadia streaming service last year. Larian Studios hasn’t revealed much about Baldur’s Gate 3’s plot. All we know is that the game’s set 100 years after the events of the first two games, which launched all the way back in 1998 and 2000.

Make sure to check out our in-depth Baldur’s Gate 3 guide for a breakdown of the game’s story, gameplay, characters and release date. We’ll be updating the guide as more information becomes available so make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews for all the facts on Baldur’s Gate 3.

