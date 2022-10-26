 large image

Large iPad with 16-inch display rumoured for 2023

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Rumours of a large screen iPad have been around since Steve Jobs was wearing shorts to school. However, we’ve often taken the mumblings of a whopping great slate with a pinch of salt.

Yet a new report from The Information (via 9to5Mac) on Wednesday suggests there’ll be a 16-inch iPad that could be released as soon as next year.

The “person familiar with the project” said the iPad could be geared toward creative individuals who’d use it for design work, rather than a larger screen for movies and TV shows.

According to the report, the tablet would further blur the line between the iPad and MacBook range, which have become ever closer in recent years thanks to changes in iPadOS and macOS, and the release of handy keyboard accessories for the touchscreen tablets.

It isn’t clear whether a 16-inch iPad – which would be much larger than the current largest 12.9-inch iPad Pro – would be a new category of tablet or fit into one of the existing sub brands like iPad Pro or Air. It definitely won’t be an iPad mini, but it might fit into the entry-level iPad branding.

It’s been over a year since we last heard rumblings of a large screen iPad, when the influential Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman predicted the bigger display could be on the way.

Apple usually refreshes its iPads late in the year (as it just has in 2022), so any large screen iPad would likely be available in October 2023 should Apple decide to push ahead with the project. As always, the report points out that plans are subject to change.

Would you be in the market for a 16-inch iPad? Does it sound like too much of a niche product? Or will Apple once again come up with a use case we never knew we needed? Let us know your thoughts @trustedreviews on Twitter.

