Black Friday Laptop Deals: £300 off Pixelbook and more

Black Friday Laptop Deals: Black Friday is approaching fast, which means it’s the perfect time to consider shopping around for a new laptop.

Whether you’re waiting for the big day or looking for something in the lead-up, this is the place to come for a top laptop deal. For other great bargains, check out our Black Friday deals page.

Black Friday Laptop Deals

This year the big sales extravaganza takes place on November 23, when you be sure the Trusted Reviews team will be on hand to bring you the best laptop deals.

We’re already into the thick of Black Friday season, with plenty of discounts from a range of retailers.

Check out our collection of the best laptop deals below to see if any take your fancy. We’ve split things down according to the UK’s biggest online retailers.

Jump to laptop deals:

Currys PC World | Amazon | Argos | John Lewis | Very | AO | eBay

All prices were correct at the time of publication, but do tend to change quickly. Act fast if you want to snap up a bargain.

Best Laptop Deals – Currys PC World

Currys PC World is currently offering £20 off Microsoft Office when you buy any Windows 10 laptop, sweetening its deals further.

Best Laptop Deals – Amazon

With so many products on Amazon, it can sometimes be difficult to work out what’s a good deal and what’s not. Fear not, these top-notch discounts are legitimate money-savers.

Best Laptop Deals – Argos

Argos might not be known for its computing sales, but we’ve seen this retailer offering the best price on great laptops countless times in the past. Here are our picks of the moment.

Best Laptop Deals – John Lewis

John Lewis price matches other retailers like-for-like but, due to the nature of laptop specifications, it can sometimes be tricky to find an identical model between retailers. John Lewis also sells some exclusive models. You get a 2 year warranty on many models, which helps John Lewis stand apart.

Best Laptop Deals – Very

Very frequently has great deals on budget laptops under £200, so if you only have basic needs, it’s worth having a look. These are our top picks right now.

Best Laptop Deals – AO

If you want a cracking deal on a super budget-friendly laptop, look no further than this.

Best Laptop Deals – eBay

eBay can be a great place to pick up a cheap laptop, as many of the above retailers will also sell on the platform and will use it to clear out stock for a big discount.

What Black Friday laptop deals to expect this year

Last year saw some significant discounts on the cream of the crop. We’re talking Microsoft Surface Pro convertibles and MacBooks here.

We’ve seen new additions to both laptop families in the year since last November, so you can expect to find discounts on older Surface devices and Apple MacBooks during Black Friday.

It’s not just high-end models that are in for a price cut, though. You can expect to find deals on Dell’s Inspiron series, Acer’s Swift range, and on the the cheap and cheerful Chromebook range from various manufacturers. We saw an Acer Chromebook for as little as £99 last Black Friday.

There’s still plenty of opportunity to grab a laptop deal after Black Friday, too, with Cyber Monday just around the corner. We’ll also be covering Cyber Monday’s laptop deals from this very same page, so you’ll know where to come when the discounts start dropping.

Choosing a laptop deal

How much power do you need?

First off, decide what you actually need a laptop for. If it’s only basic productivity, think a bit of word processing and browsing, then an entry-level laptop below £300 can likely do the trick. Or even a Chromebook.

These are basic laptops that run Chrome OS, and they’re great if you only have basic needs. They’re a great choice for students who just need something for writing essays and note-taking. Keep in mind that installing software isn’t as straightforward as on a macOS or Windows-based laptop.

Spend a little more, and you can pick something up that can handle more intensive tasks like video or image editing. It’s here you might come across laptops with different Intel core processors. Have a read of our Intel processor and AMD processor guides for more information on the differences. There are a whole section on laptop processors and what to look for.

The most expensive laptops will be gaming models. These will have meaty processors as well as dedicated graphics cards. They’re not just good for gaming, though, as those GPUs can also help with tasks like video rendering to make those processes faster, too.

Different form factors

Laptops nowadays come in a whole range of form factors, too. Not just different-sized screens, although that’s important. If you want something portable, you might want to look at a 13- or 14-inch model as these tend to be more shoulder friendly. Have a look at the weight before picking one if you’re on the road a lot.

But besides screen size, some laptops have tricks up their sleeves. There are 2-in-1s and convertibles. You can think of the former like tablets that can dock with a keyboard, whereas the latter have a hinge that let you bend them backwards in either tent mode or as a tablet. Both of these are versatile, letting you have a touch-based tablet experience alongside the productivity of having a keyboard.

Larger laptops tend to be powerhouses, particularly where gaming is concerned. If you do want to use your laptop as a gaming machine then make sure that the one you go for has a dedicated graphics card and plenty of RAM to handle all the action. Then again, your choice may depend on the type of games you intend to play. Something like Minecraft is fairly forgiving where CPU is concerned, and could even run on some tablet hybrids, but just don’t expect to play a high-end game like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on the same device.

Battery life

The next big deciding factor is also battery life. If you’re looking for a desktop replacement and plan to have your laptop plugged into the mains all the time, this isn’t such an issue. If you’re constantly going to be away from power, you’ll want something with strong battery life, so have a look at our reviews before making a decision.

Of course, if you’re favouring battery life all other features then you might want to consider buying a high-end tablet. While not as fully featured as laptops, tablets can be used nowadays as devices for most day-to-day work without requiring a charge for several hours. Plus, their portability will allow you to carry the device and its charging cable without much hassle. If buying a new tablet is starting to sound like a more appealing endeavour then head on over to our collection of the best tablet deals available right now.

