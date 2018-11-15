Black Friday Laptop Deals: £300 off Pixelbook and more

Black Friday Laptop Deals: Black Friday is approaching fast, which means it’s the perfect time to consider shopping around for a new laptop.
Whether you’re waiting for the big day or looking for something in the lead-up, this is the place to come for a top laptop deal. For other great bargains, check out our Black Friday deals page.
Black Friday Laptop Deals
This year the big sales extravaganza takes place on November 23, when you be sure the Trusted Reviews team will be on hand to bring you the best laptop deals.
We’re already into the thick of Black Friday season, with plenty of discounts from a range of retailers.
Check out our collection of the best laptop deals below to see if any take your fancy. We’ve split things down according to the UK’s biggest online retailers.
Jump to laptop deals:
Currys PC World | Amazon | Argos | John Lewis | Very | AO | eBay
All prices were correct at the time of publication, but do tend to change quickly. Act fast if you want to snap up a bargain.
Best Laptop Deals – Currys PC World
Currys PC World is currently offering £20 off Microsoft Office when you buy any Windows 10 laptop, sweetening its deals further.
Best Currys PC World Laptop Deals
HP 15-da0596sa 15.6" Intel® Core™ i5 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Silver
HP 15-da0596sa 15.6" Intel® Core™ i5 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Silver
This early Black Friday saving from Currys is a good'n. A big £200 saving on this Intel Core i5 laptop with a generous 1TB of storage. If Currys drops the price further for Black Friday it'll refund the difference, too.
HP 15-da0594sa 15.6" Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Silver
HP 15-da0594sa 15.6" Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Silver
Or you can also opt for this cheaper option with an Intel Core i3 processor if you don't need as much grunt. Perfect for anyone with basic needs.
Lenovo IdeaPad 330-15ARR Ryzen 3 Laptop - 2 TB HDD, Black
Lenovo IdeaPad 330-15ARR Ryzen 3 Laptop - 2 TB HDD, Black
A solid pick for basic use, complete with a generous 2 TB of storage, a stylish design, and a 15-inch Full HD display.
Best Laptop Deals – Amazon
With so many products on Amazon, it can sometimes be difficult to work out what’s a good deal and what’s not. Fear not, these top-notch discounts are legitimate money-savers.
Best Amazon Laptop Deals
ASUS C202SA-GJ0027 11.6-inch Chromebook Ruggedised and Water Resistant – Black Friday Deal
ASUS C202SA-GJ0027 11.6-inch Chromebook Ruggedised and Water Resistant – Black Friday Deal
With a tasty saving of nearly £40, this compact and ruggedised ASUS Chromebook can be yours for the low price of only £179.99.
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Laptop – Black Friday Deals
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Laptop – Black Friday Deals
If you're in the market for an inexpensive laptop then the Dell Inspiron 15 is a fantastic shout, running with 4GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD, all for just £299.99.
ASUS FX504GM-EN366T 15.6 Inch Gaming Laptop – Black Friday Deal
ASUS FX504GM-EN366T 15.6 Inch Gaming Laptop – Black Friday Deal
Packing a massive 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD, this is a gaming laptop to be respected. What's more, it now comes with a gigantic £400 discount over Black Friday.
Acer Chromebook R11 CB5-132T - (Intel Celeron N3060, 4GB, 32GB eMMC, 11.6 inch HD Touchscreen Display, Google Chrome OS, Blue) – Early Black Friday deal
Acer Chromebook R11 CB5-132T - (Intel Celeron N3060, 4GB, 32GB eMMC, 11.6 inch HD Touchscreen Display, Google Chrome OS, Blue) – Early Black Friday deal
A massive price drop on this Acer Chromebook for Early Black Friday. It hasn't been anywhere near as low as this for months.
HP Chromebook 11-v000na 11.6-inch HD Laptop (Ash Grey) - (Intel Celeron N3060, 2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, Intel HD Graphics Card, Chrome OS)
HP Chromebook 11-v000na 11.6-inch HD Laptop (Ash Grey) - (Intel Celeron N3060, 2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, Intel HD Graphics Card, Chrome OS)
This budget-friendly Chromebook has a great saving and is perfect for anyone with only basic browsing and productivity needs.
Lenovo ZA150015GB Yoga Book 10.1-Inch Black Touch Laptop - (Quad Core Atom X5-Z8550, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, Intel HD Graphics, Win10 Pro) - Carbon Black
Lenovo ZA150015GB Yoga Book 10.1-Inch Black Touch Laptop - (Quad Core Atom X5-Z8550, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, Intel HD Graphics, Win10 Pro) - Carbon Black
Great build quality, clever natural writing technology and strong battery life from this super-portable laptop-tablet hybrid.
ASUS ZenBook UX430UA-GV415T 14-Inch Nano-Edge Laptop (Blue) - (Intel Core i7-8550U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 10)
ASUS ZenBook UX430UA-GV415T 14-Inch Nano-Edge Laptop (Blue) - (Intel Core i7-8550U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 10)
A supremely portable 14-inch laptop with a great keyboard and trackpad, not to mention good performance from its i7 CPU.
Best Laptop Deals – Argos
Argos might not be known for its computing sales, but we’ve seen this retailer offering the best price on great laptops countless times in the past. Here are our picks of the moment.
Best Argos Laptop Deals
HP Omen 15.6 Inch i5 8GB 128GB 1TB GTX1050 Gaming Laptop
HP Omen 15.6 Inch i5 8GB 128GB 1TB GTX1050 Gaming Laptop
Argos is selling this HP gaming model for the same price as Amazon, but if you're collecting Nectar points then Argos is a good option, especially with click and collect.
Lenovo IdeaPad 330 17.3 Inch AMD A6 8GB 1TB Laptop - Grey
Lenovo IdeaPad 330 17.3 Inch AMD A6 8GB 1TB Laptop - Grey
You don’t get quite so many 17-inch laptops these days - especially those that aren’t expensive gaming machines. This one offers a large 1600 x 900 screen and competent specs for a low price.
Best Laptop Deals – John Lewis
John Lewis price matches other retailers like-for-like but, due to the nature of laptop specifications, it can sometimes be tricky to find an identical model between retailers. John Lewis also sells some exclusive models. You get a 2 year warranty on many models, which helps John Lewis stand apart.
Best John Lewis Laptop Deals (Price: Low to high)
ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC Flash, 10.1" Touch Screen, Silver
ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC Flash, 10.1" Touch Screen, Silver
A nice budget-friendly choice for anyone with basic needs. This convertible model has a touchscreen you can fold back for tablet use. You also get a 2-year warranty.
Google Pixelbook, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 12.3" Quad HD Touchscreen
Google Pixelbook, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 12.3" Quad HD Touchscreen
One of the best Chromebooks on the market just got even better with this whopping £300 discount from John Lewis. This is definitely one of the best pre-Black Friday deals out there.
2017 Apple MacBook Pro 13" Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650, Silver
2017 Apple MacBook Pro 13" Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650, Silver
This is last year's model but that doesn't mean it's not still a great buy. John Lewis has reduced this to clear, so you can pick it up for a bargain price. This MacBook Pro has Apple's fancy Touch Bar, letting you customise your controls depending on the software you're using. There's also plenty of power, making it great for creatives.
HP Spectre 13-af004na Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.3”, 4K Ultra HD, Ceramic White
HP Spectre 13-af004na Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.3", 4K Ultra HD, Ceramic White
With 8GB of RAM and the ability to display native 4K content, the HP Spectre is a powerhouse. Currently reduced to clear, John Lewis has whacked £270 off the price. Not too shabby.
Best Laptop Deals – Very
Very frequently has great deals on budget laptops under £200, so if you only have basic needs, it’s worth having a look. These are our top picks right now.
Best Very Laptop Deals (Price: Low to high)
HP Stream 14-ax000na Intel® Celeron® Processor, 4Gb RAM, 32Gb Storage, 14 inch Laptop with Microsoft Office 365 Personal - Blue
HP Stream 14-ax000na Intel® Celeron® Processor, 4Gb RAM, 32Gb Storage, 14 inch Laptop with Microsoft Office 365 Personal - Blue
A solid choice for students on a tight budget. The inclusion of Office 365 is also a useful addition for productivity. Currently £30 cheaper than being sold by Amazon.
Lenovo 120S-11IAP Intel Celeron, 4Gb RAM, 32GB eMMC, 11.6 inch Laptop
Lenovo 120S-11IAP Intel Celeron, 4Gb RAM, 32GB eMMC, 11.6 inch Laptop
A wallet-friendly budget option that's also light on your shoulder. There's not much built-in storage at just 32GB, but if you make use of cloud storage that will help. This is currently around £40 cheaper than Amazon.
Best Laptop Deals – AO
If you want a cracking deal on a super budget-friendly laptop, look no further than this.
Best AO Laptop Deals (Price: Low to high)
Microsoft Surface Pro 12.3" 2-in-1 Laptop 2017 - Silver
Microsoft Surface Pro 12.3" 2-in-1 Laptop 2017 - Silver
This same offer ran during Amazon Prime Day so here's another chance for anyone who missed it the first time.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 13.5" Laptop - Platinum
Microsoft Surface Laptop 13.5" Laptop - Platinum
It might be sleek and stylish, but the Surface Laptop doesn't come cheap… until now. Time to grab a whopping £400 saving on one of the best laptops on the market.
Best Laptop Deals – eBay
eBay can be a great place to pick up a cheap laptop, as many of the above retailers will also sell on the platform and will use it to clear out stock for a big discount.
Best eBay Laptop Deals
Acer Aspire 3 15.6 Inch AMD E2 1.8GHz 4GB 1TB Radeon R2 Windows Laptop - Black
Acer Aspire 3 15.6 Inch AMD E2 1.8GHz 4GB 1TB Radeon R2 Windows Laptop - Black
Acer’s Aspire 3 offers a solid budget laptop package with an attractive, solid design and a comfortable typing experience.
Apple MacBook Air 2017 MQD32 13 Inch i5 8GB 128GB.
Apple MacBook Air 2017 MQD32 13 Inch i5 8GB 128GB.
Securing big savings on Apple’s mac line is a rarity indeed, but that’s just what you get here. The MacBook Air line is getting a little long in the tooth now, but it remains a bullet-proof laptop with exemplary battery life.
ASUS VivoBook X705 17.3 In Celeron 8GB 1TB Laptop & Bag.
ASUS VivoBook X705 17.3 In Celeron 8GB 1TB Laptop & Bag.
This affordable laptop packs a larger-than-usual 17-inch display, while the offer also bundles in a free laptop bag.
What Black Friday laptop deals to expect this year
Last year saw some significant discounts on the cream of the crop. We’re talking Microsoft Surface Pro convertibles and MacBooks here.
We’ve seen new additions to both laptop families in the year since last November, so you can expect to find discounts on older Surface devices and Apple MacBooks during Black Friday.
It’s not just high-end models that are in for a price cut, though. You can expect to find deals on Dell’s Inspiron series, Acer’s Swift range, and on the the cheap and cheerful Chromebook range from various manufacturers. We saw an Acer Chromebook for as little as £99 last Black Friday.
There’s still plenty of opportunity to grab a laptop deal after Black Friday, too, with Cyber Monday just around the corner. We’ll also be covering Cyber Monday’s laptop deals from this very same page, so you’ll know where to come when the discounts start dropping.
Choosing a laptop deal
How much power do you need?
First off, decide what you actually need a laptop for. If it’s only basic productivity, think a bit of word processing and browsing, then an entry-level laptop below £300 can likely do the trick. Or even a Chromebook.
These are basic laptops that run Chrome OS, and they’re great if you only have basic needs. They’re a great choice for students who just need something for writing essays and note-taking. Keep in mind that installing software isn’t as straightforward as on a macOS or Windows-based laptop.
Spend a little more, and you can pick something up that can handle more intensive tasks like video or image editing. It’s here you might come across laptops with different Intel core processors. Have a read of our Intel processor and AMD processor guides for more information on the differences. There are a whole section on laptop processors and what to look for.
The most expensive laptops will be gaming models. These will have meaty processors as well as dedicated graphics cards. They’re not just good for gaming, though, as those GPUs can also help with tasks like video rendering to make those processes faster, too.
Different form factors
Laptops nowadays come in a whole range of form factors, too. Not just different-sized screens, although that’s important. If you want something portable, you might want to look at a 13- or 14-inch model as these tend to be more shoulder friendly. Have a look at the weight before picking one if you’re on the road a lot.
But besides screen size, some laptops have tricks up their sleeves. There are 2-in-1s and convertibles. You can think of the former like tablets that can dock with a keyboard, whereas the latter have a hinge that let you bend them backwards in either tent mode or as a tablet. Both of these are versatile, letting you have a touch-based tablet experience alongside the productivity of having a keyboard.
Larger laptops tend to be powerhouses, particularly where gaming is concerned. If you do want to use your laptop as a gaming machine then make sure that the one you go for has a dedicated graphics card and plenty of RAM to handle all the action. Then again, your choice may depend on the type of games you intend to play. Something like Minecraft is fairly forgiving where CPU is concerned, and could even run on some tablet hybrids, but just don’t expect to play a high-end game like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on the same device.
Battery life
The next big deciding factor is also battery life. If you’re looking for a desktop replacement and plan to have your laptop plugged into the mains all the time, this isn’t such an issue. If you’re constantly going to be away from power, you’ll want something with strong battery life, so have a look at our reviews before making a decision.
Of course, if you’re favouring battery life all other features then you might want to consider buying a high-end tablet. While not as fully featured as laptops, tablets can be used nowadays as devices for most day-to-day work without requiring a charge for several hours. Plus, their portability will allow you to carry the device and its charging cable without much hassle. If buying a new tablet is starting to sound like a more appealing endeavour then head on over to our collection of the best tablet deals available right now.
