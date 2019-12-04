Lack of deals be damned, the Nintendo Switch just had its best week ever

We must confess to being slightly disappointed at the line-up of Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in the US.

The company trotted out the same Switch with free Mario Kart 8 bundle it always serves up during sales season, and there were no official Switch Lite deals to speak of, save some retailers bundling-in the odd post-purchase gift card.

Well, Nintendo’s instinct proved correct because it just announced the Switch had its best week of sales ever in the United States, shifting a stunning 830,000 units in total between November 24 and 30.

Those are the combined figures for the Switch and the newly released Switch Lite, which has only been on sale for a short period of time. Overall, the sales boost puts the Switch range at 17.5 million units in the United States alone.

Those figures may have been boosted further by the launch of Pokemon: Sword and Shield, which was released on November 15. There’s a decent chance countless thousands of gamers bought a Switch just to play this. After all, three million copes of the game have already been sold in the US alone.

As recently as October, Nintendo announced it had sold 41 million Switch units around the globe since going on sale in 2017. Once the global Black Friday and Christmas sales have been totted-up, there’s a good chance the Switch will have eclipsed the 49 million lifetime sales achieved by the 16-bit Super Nintendo console.

Given the Switch will finally launch in China on December 10, there’s a real chance Switch sales will continue to pick up, rather than sag, heading into 2020.

It’ll still be well short of the 101.63m estimated sales notched up by the Wii, the 118.69m units attributed to the GameBoy/Color and the 154.02m by the various iterations of the Nintendo DS. Could the Switch someday surpass those console greats?

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …