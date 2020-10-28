L-Acoustics Creations, a division of LAcoustics, has announced a new headphone in the Contour XO.

The Contour XO is referred to as “the perfect pocket-size reference earphone for rock stars, sound professionals and serious music lovers”, boasting accurate, distortion-free reproduction of audio, aiming to produce a performance that replicates the emotional impact of live music.

The Contour XO is the result of a collaboration between Jerry Harvey of JH Audio and Dr. Christian Heil of L- Acoustics, both of whom have pioneered technologies that musicians and for music fans have enjoyed for years.

JH Audio developed multi-driver in-ear monitors – you may have spotted being worn by the likes of Billie Eilish, Post Malone and the Rolling Stones – which help make musicians less prone to tinnitus. L-Acoustics developed line array Wave Sculpting Technology that you’ve almost certainly seen at various music venues and festivals around the world such as Coachella, the Hollywood Bowl and The Hammersmith Apollo.

They’ve pooled their knowledge and resources to create a 10-driver in-ear monitor (yes, ten!), that boasts control of the low end with bass adjustment of up to 15 dB above flat response, along with high levels of detail and clarity for a natural, powerful sound.

Hand-made in the USA by the engineers at JH Audio, the Contour XO are available in a universal or custom fit versions.

Jerry Harvey of JH Audio, said: “I’ve been trying to make my in-ears sound like an L-Acoustics PA for years. It wasn’t until their team challenged us that we got as close as we could. The LAcoustics R&D team has been great to work with!”

Dr. Christian Heil commented: “I was impressed by the jeweller-like precision with which JH Audio could tune to match our frequency contour in such a miniaturised enclosure. There’s a very generous, deep low-end contour and a high-end extension that I’ve never heard on an IEM before.”

A UK price hasn’t been announced, but the Contour XO are available to buy now, exclusively through the L-Acoustics online store priced at €1,350 and €1,690 plus tax, for universal or custom fit respectively.

