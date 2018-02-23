Kylie Jenner tweet slays “first love” Snapchat to the tune of a cool $1.3bn

How much is a tweet worth? Quite a bit if you’re Kylie Jenner and tell the world you’re “sad” about the 2018 Snapchat update.

In a mere 18 words, the American TV personality is credited with having wiped a gargantuan $1.3bn (~£930m) off of the value of Snapchat’s parent company, Snap.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tweeted to her 24.5 million followers that she was less than enamoured with the radically redesigned social media platform.

Related: MWC 2018

The firm’s share value subsequently tumbled on the stock market, dropping by almost 8%, before eventually closing 6% down on Wall Street.

Jenner apparently sought to make amends, subsequently tweeting that Snapchat was still her “first love” but the damage had been done.

It has been a torrid few weeks for Snapchat, after its February 2018 update prompted a barrage of criticism from users and industry analysts alike.

A petition launched urging Snapchat to roll back the refresh gained over a million supporters in a matter of days, though Snap boss Evan Spiegel has flatly rejected the idea.

Consequently, the company’s stock is understood to have been downgraded from ‘neutral’ to ‘sell’ by a number of prominent Wall Street observers, including Citigroup’s Mark May.

So there you have it.

If you’ve ever wondered exactly how much a tweet is worth, you can now quantify it as precisely or inarticulately as you please – we’re currently fans of a ‘ginormoshittonne’.

And to all you would-be social media ‘influencers’ out there? Get a real job, already.

This is what real influence looks like – and you ain’t got it.

Related: How to reverse the Snapchat update

Are you “sad” like Kylie? We’re here for you @TrustedReviews.