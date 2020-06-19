Kraftwerk’s Dolby Atmos tracks are coming Amazon Music HD and Tidal

Barmy German electronica band Kraftwerk has announced a number of its albums are coming to music streaming services, including the Dolby Atmos mix of its 3-D The Catalogue album.

Starting now, a number of Kraftwerk’s albums will be hitting digital streaming services for the first time. This includes the Grammy Award-winning 2017 documentary 3-D The Catalogue (and its German language edition), which will be able available to stream for the first time through Amazon Music HD and Tidal. The original German language versions of five of the group’s albums are also being made available to stream and download worldwide too.

Related: What is Dolby Atmos?

Why is this momentous? Well for the German language versions, this will be the first time they’ve made available outside of Germany, Switzerland and Austria, bringing the group’s eclectic taste to a wider audience. Those albums include: Trans Europa Express, Die Mensch-Maschine, Computerwelt, Techno Pop and The Mix. Autobahn, Radio-Activity/Radio-Activität and Tour De France.

Of course, to listen to the Atmos content in the manner intended, you’ll need the requisite subscriptions and equipment. Amazon’s Music HD is cheaper than Tidal’s HiFi tier (£12.99 if you’re a Prime subscriber compared to Tidal’s £19.99). Amazon’s Echo Studio can play 3D Atmos music, but Tidal has stolen a march by bringing Dolby Atmos Music to a range of home cinema products. If you’ve got a compatible soundbar, TV or AV receiver, that’s the way you can listen to Tidal’s Atmos catalogue.

If you’ve not heard of or listen to a Kraftwerk album, you’re in for a treat. And if you can watch the 3-D Catalogue in Atmos, you’ll almost certainly be impressed by the production value on offer.

The stereo versions of 3-D The Catalogue + 3-D Der Katalog are available now, along with the original studio albums. The Dolby Atmos version of the 3-D The Catalogue will be hitting Tidal and Amazon Music HD on July 3rd.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …