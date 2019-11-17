Where to watch Kosovo vs England for free today – on TV and online

Kosovo vs England − Where and when to watch today’s Euro 2020 qualifier

England are in action at Kosovo’s Fadil Vokrri Stadium this evening, having already secured their European Championship spot with an emphatic 7-0 win over Montenegro on Thursday. Southgate’s men beat Kosovo back in September in a closely contested fixture which finished 5-3 in England’s favour, though the Three Lions’ backline looked extremely vulnerable throughout. Here’s how you can tune into Kosovo vs England today.

Kosovo vs England kick-off time

The game will kick off at 5pm GMT, which is 6pm local time in Pristina.

Kosovo vs England TV channel

The game will be broadcast on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 4:15pm.

How to stream Kosovo vs England

You’ll be able to stream the game via ITV Hub, which is available on a range of devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops. Here are some quick links to get you started:

Worried that you might not be able to access ITV Hub where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill.

Kosovo vs England match preview

Gareth Southgate is expected to field a similar lineup to the one that too to the field against Montenegro, which was England’s 1000th international fixture. But the pressure is off for the Three Lions. Fans will hope that the game is as high-scoring as the reverse fixture was, with excitement to match.

England’s final seeding is yet to be clarified, however, but a point will seal the Three Lions’ place among the top seeds going into next summer’s tournament.

Both teams have won four of their last six fixtures, but Kosovo lost 2-1 last time out when they faced the Czech Republic. England will hope to build on their midweek momentum, with hat-trick-scoring skipper Harry Kane looking to add to his international tally.

England will certainly hope to leak fewer goals than they did in the reverse fixture, with Harry Maguire likely to reprise his leading role at the heart of the England defence. He partnered John Stones in central defence on Thursday and helped England to a clean sheet, flanked by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Chilwell at right- and left-back respectively.

Victory against Montenegro was overshadowed by a section of England fans booing Joe Gomez, when he was substituted into the game. This follows an altercation that took place between Gomez and Raheem Sterling, for which Sterling has since taken the blame. The City star said in a statement that fans were wrong to boo Gomez as he made his way onto the pitch.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…