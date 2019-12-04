Kojima Productions is fixing some of Death Stranding’s biggest issues

Death Stranding has been a hit with gamers but one or two major bugs have held many players back. Now, Kojima Productions is working on a fix.

The developers announced a patch that will fix several key problems last week. Foremost among these is an issue which sees discarded vehicles blocking a player’s path to an objective.

One of Death Stranding’s most unusual features is the fact that players can come across items left by other players, but cannot come across the players themselves. This has led to a recurring flaw in the game, whereby players can’t access the cave where Conan O’Brien’s character awaits his delivery (yes, if you didn’t know, Conan O’Brien makes an appearance in the game). The mouth of the cave often became blocked by vehicles with players reportedly returning to the cave time and time again, only to find it blocked by a different vehicle on every visit.

Kojima Productions said that this fix was one of the most common requests from the community of players enjoying (and being frustrated by) Death Stranding.

The bad news is that, according to the developers, players will have to wait until “mid-December” for the patch, so that could be a couple of weeks from now. If you’re one of those affected and you’ve been trying to get into that cave to see Mr. O’Brien for ages… you’ll just have to keep trying for now.

The in-game shared world features that see players able to interact with items left by other players were originally intended to be used positively, so that players could give each other a leg-up in an otherwise unforgiving game world. In certain places though, it looks as though this ‘bug’ has been a result of deliberate sabotage tactics from Death Stranding players. Some have blocked roads with trucks and left vehicles in particularly awkward places. Hopefully the patch will remedy this when it arrives later this month.

Some players have also complained about wanting an option for bigger text sizes in the game. It’s a small fix but it’s another change that players will have to wait a couple of weeks for. Let’s hope that ‘mid-December’ patch lands sooner rather than later.

