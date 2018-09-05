Kodi v18 Leia’s first beta is finally here with a host of new upgrades

Everyone’s favourite open-source media player finally has a new update. Kodi’s 18th version, codenamed Leia, has moved out of alpha and is now in beta.

Since software tends to be feature complete at the alpha stage, this beta release is more about stability and usability improvements then adding any earth-shattering new functionality.

However, Kodi itself is already getting a host of new upgrades as part of the Leia update. In a blog post from earlier this year, the team outlined how v18 will bring big improvements for how the player handles music libraries, live TV (thanks to support for USB tuners), support for game emulators and controllers, and even support for generic DRM.

Perhaps the most interesting new development is the work the team has been doing to get the player into a usable state as an Xbox One app.

Kodi originally started out as XBMC (aka the Xbox Media Centre), a piece of homebrew software for Microsoft’s original console. A functional Xbox One app would be something of a homecoming for the software, as it returns to its roots, albeit now on a 4K-capable machine.

There’s no word yet on when the software might move out of beta, and the challenges of nonprofit open-source development make it hard to predict when that might be.

However, if you’re interested in trying out the new software then you can do so by visiting Kodi’s official download page, where you can find versions for Windows, Linux, MacOS, Android, iOS and even Raspberry Pi.

Have you been using the latest version of Kodi? How have you found it?