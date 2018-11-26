Kodi on a Fire Stick won’t get cheaper than this epic Cyber Monday deal

Kodi on a Fire TV Stick is one of the easiest ways to bring additional streaming options to your home entertainment setup – and in today’s can’t-miss Cyber Monday UK deals, you can save £15 on the Fire Stick of your choice.

Whether you’re after the new Fire TV Stick 4K or the even cheaper regular Fire TV Stick, these last-minute Cyber Monday deals are an absolute bargain if you’re looking for the quickest way to get started with Kodi.

The 4K Fire TV Stick usually sells for £49.99, but Amazon has price slashed it down to just £34.99 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, making for a rare £15 discount on a new Amazon product.

Alternatively, you can bag the regular Fire TV Stick for just £25 as part of the Amazon Cyber Monday deals bonanza – another £15 saving on what’s still a superb product for most users, especially those without an Ultra HD TV.

Installing Kodi on a Fire TV Stick is a really simple process and one of the ultimate cordcutting solutions for your home. The Fire TV Stick 4K itself is an excellent product, and we can confirm this the cheapest it’s ever been available for.

It’s popular with users, too, boasting a 4/5 review score on Amazon.

Verified Purchaser Steve writes: “The Fire TV stick 4K UHD was very easy to set up and produces excellent picture and sound quality. I watched the Jack Ryan series in Dolby Atmos via a DA supported home cinema system and the sound quality was amazing. The voice remote is an added bonus in helping to navigate quickly to what you want to watch.”

