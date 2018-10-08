The final version of Kodi v18 Leia hasn’t even been released yet, but work is already underway on its successor, Kodi 19. Here’s what we know so far about Kodi v19 ‘M’, including its release date and how you can have a say in its name.

Fuelling speculation, the folks behind the popular open-source streaming software recently sent out a tweet, in which they ask users to start contributing suggestions for Kodi 19’s name on their forum.

The thread was actually opened in April, but this is the first time (to our knowledge) Kodi has itself issued a shout out for v19 name proposals.

Early suggestions are predictably geeky, with the next iteration of the media player potentially called Kodi 19 Marvel, Kodi 19 Matrix, Kodi 19 Mork, or Kodi 19 Merlin.

Related: Best Kodi addons

In terms of Kodi 19’s release date, though, the social media activity leaves us none the wiser. However, we’ve got a rough idea when we’ll see the first versions of Kodi 19 ‘M’ available for download, based on the organisation’s release history.

Kodi’s numbered versioning roughly aligns with the calendar year it takes place in, so version 17 Krypton was rolled out across 2017, version 18 Leia is being introduced in 2018, and that leaves 2019 ripe for Kodi 19 ‘M’.

Alpha versions of the software typically break cover early on in the year, with a beta introduced in late-summer/early-autumn, and a final build ready by the end of the year.

Related: What is Kodi and is Kodi legal?

Stay tuned, as we’re poised to learn a lot more about Kodi 19 ‘M’ in the coming weeks and months – all of which will be shared right here as soon as it becomes available.

What do you think Kodi 19 ‘M’ should be called? Share your suggestions with us @TrustedReviews.