Kodak Kills Off Budget Cams & Hooks Up With Motorola

Swift - but sensible - change of strategy.

Despite its venerable routes in traditional camera manufacturing Kodak this week has made two announcements designed to jet propel it into the 21st century (and profitability).



First is the news that the company is to pull out completely of making low end digital cameras, something that is perhaps not entirely unexpected given the high volumes required and ultra small margins garnered in this sector.



“We’re going to be abandoning the low-end of the digital camera business,” said Kodak President Antonio Perez. “As everyone knows, we’re not making much money there.” Can’t be more honest than that…



Despite such a forthright declaration however Perez didn’t put a date on when this would happen and I suspect this is so it can clear the decks of any impending models before focusing its resources elsewhere. Which brings us nicely onto announcement number two…



Kodak is going to being making CMOS sensors for Motorola camera phones. This moves actually makes a lot of sense since Sony Ericsson cashes in on the Cyber-shot branding and Nokia has long touted Carl-Weiss lenses in its ranges. Couple this with the fact that RAZRs (and their unlimited four letter spin offs) tend to have particularly lousy onboard cameras and this could bring some much needed credibility to both firms.



Early 2008 is anticipated to be when we’ll see the fruits of this partnership.



Sensible, logical, practical. Could this be the beginning of a comeback…?



Link:

Kodak UK