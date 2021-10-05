 large image

Kobo announces Sage and Libra 2 e-readers

Kobo has announced a pair of new e-readers, the Kobo Sage and Kobo Libra 2, which bring assorted Bluetooth and stylus support.

Amazon’s Kindle range might have long ago become synonymous with the e-reader format, but it’s not the only name in town. Kobo, a subsidiary of Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten, has been steadily turning out its own solid E Ink slates for years.

The latest additions to that roster slot in near the top of the range in terms of price and feature-set.

First and most expensive of two is the Kobo Sage. Costing £249.99/$259.99, it slots in just above the Kobo Forma, and features the same brilliant 8-inch 300ppi E Ink display.

The big addition here is support for the Kobo Stylus, which was introduced with the full-sized Kobo Elipsa earlier in the year. It allows you to turn your humble e-reader into a notepad or sketchpad of sorts, though you’ll need to purchase it separately.

The Libra 2 slots into the middle of the e-reader market, like the Libra H2O before it, with a price of £159.99/$179.99. As with its predecessor, Kobo is touting the Libra 2’s IPX8-rated waterproof design, and it’s also fronted by the same 7-inch 300ppi E Ink display.

Both e-readers gain Bluetooth audio support, which will be music to the ears of audiobook fans. Or at least, those who use Kobo Audiobooks. Curiously, the feature doesn’t seem to extend to other audiobook formats right now.

You’ll get 32GB of storage with both devices, which should prove ample for those chunky audiobook files. A USB-C port has also been included with both devices.

Kobo has also launched a new PowerCover, which with recharge as well as protect your e-reader whilst out and about.

You can pre-order the Kobo Sage and Kobo Libra 2 directly from the Kobo website now, with a release set for October 19.

