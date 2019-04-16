Apple’s about to make it way easier for rich Londoners to buy iPhones

Apple’s inking a deal to open up a new store in one of the swankiest parts of London, according to fresh reports.

The news broke via the Evening Standard on Monday which reported the company has signed a deal with the Chelsfield property agent to open a new 20,000ft square Apple Store in the Knightsbridge Estate.

Apple hadn’t responded to Trusted Reviews request for comment on the report at the time of publishing. The store will reportedly sit between Harrods and Harvey Nichols. Further details about it weren’t revealed in the report, but the location would put the new Apple Store in one of the most affluent areas of London.

Knightsbridge is one of the most expensive areas of London and is famously home to royalty, celebrities and pretty much all the different types of highroller you can think of – there’s even a Coutts bank branch in the area. We’re expecting the fabled new Apple store to be super swanky as a result. Apple already has five London stores, including shops in Regents Street and Covent Garden, which are also pretty pricey locales.

The news comes during a busy period for Apple. The latest rumblings suggest it’s throwing everything but the kitchen sink at its rumoured iPhone 11. These include reports it’ll have a new tri-camera system similar to the one seen on the Galaxy S10 and use a new next-generation A-series CPU.

Sadly there’s no word if it’ll have one key feature we’d love to see arrive on the iPhone 11: 5G connectivity. Reports broke earlier in April that the company is struggling to get enough 5G modems from Intel and may not be able to release a 5G iPhone for another two years.

