 large image

Klipsch’s new Reference range wants to make noise, have fun

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Klipsch has unveiled the seventh generation of its Reference speaker series, made up of 10 speakers and designed to give your films, TV shows, music and gaming a boost.

This latest generation of the Reference series is said to be feature “the most dramatic upgrades” since the series’ inception, incorporating several technologies from the company’s Reference Premiere series. Dolby Atmos is supported, along with a number of cosmetic and material upgrades.

There’s a new, larger edge-to-edge proprietary Tractrix horn speaker that provides “improved coverage, bandwidth and directivity control”. The new woofer drivers have been made from spun-copper thermoformed crystal polymer (TCP), with the angle of the cones steeper than before for a smoother response and crossover integration for a more accurate and transparent sound. High frequencies are delivered from Linear Travel Suspension aluminium tweeters to produce a more detailed performance.

Klipsch Reference R-40SA Atmos Pair Grille Off
The R-40SA Atmos elevation units

The cabinets are sleek in appearance bearing Klipsch’s copper and black colour scheme, with enhanced cabinet bracing to make them even more inert and avoid colouring the sound, the cabinets also feature a black scratch-resistant wood grain vinyl finish, metallic binding posts and depending on the model, discrete connections for hooking up and Dolby Atmos speaker module to produce the height effects associated with the technology.

So, the series itself contains 10 models, with three floorstanding speakers in the R-605FA Atmos-enabled floorstander, R-800F and R-600F. Two centre channels in the R-50C and R-30C, two bookshelf speakers in the R-50M and R-40M, a single Atmos elevation speaker that can also be used as a surround speaker (R-40SA) and finally two powered subwoofers (different sizes) in the R-121SW and R-101SW.

Klipsch Reference series prices

You can find UK prices of the Reference Series below. We’ll update with US and EU prices when we get them.

Floorstanders

R-605FA – £1,499 / $TBC / €TBC
R800F – £1,249 / $TBC / €TBC
R600F – £949 / $TBC / €TBC

Bookshelf speakers

R-50M – £325 / $TBC / €TBC
R-40M – £275 / $TBC / €TBC

Centre speakers

R-30C – £375 / $TBC / €TBC
R-50C – £279 / $TBC / €TBC

Atmos speaker module

R-40SA – £399 / $TBC / €TBC

Subwoofers

R-121SW – £549 / $TBC / €TBC
R-101SW – £499 / $TBC / €TBC

The Klipsch Reference series are available to purchase in the UK now, at various authorised dealers.

