Klipsch unveils upgraded Reference Premiere speakers

Not long after the Indianapolis-based speaker company launched its new Premiere range of speakers has it unveiled upgraded models in its Reference Premiere series.

The Reference Premiere sits above the Reference series and is now into is third generation. The changes bring the latest technological audio advancements and premium materials along with cosmetic changes to the series.

The range consists of four floorstanding speakers in the RP-8060FA II, (Dolby Atmos enabled), RP-8000F II, RP-6000F II and RP-5000F II; two bookshelf speakers in the RP-600M II and RP-500M II; three centre channel speakers: RP-504C II, RP-404C II and RP-500C II; and two surround speakers in the RP-5025 II and the dual-purpose RP-500SA II that can function as a Dolby Atmos elevation speaker or as a rear/side wall-mountable surround.

RP-500SA II speaker

High frequency response and extension is claimed to have been improved, thanks to a new, larger proprietary Tractrix horn technology, which also helps in enhancing imagining and dynamics. Klipsch’s signature copper Cerametallic woofers with aluminium Faraday rings and Tractrix ports are included to produce “powerful low frequencies” while minimising distortion and maximising efficiency. An exclusive Linear Travel Suspension (LTS) titanium tweeter is there to maximise dynamics for a detailed performance.

The cabinet features enhanced bracing to help ensure it doesn’t colour the sound, while other design features include aluminium binding posts, cast aluminium feet and discrete Dolby Atmos connections for plugging in upward-firing modules that bounce sound off the ceiling. Flexible magnetic grilles can be added, though you will be covering up those fancy copper trim rings around the tweeter and woofer.

Available in a choice of ebony or walnut finishes, prices for the speakers in UK pounds and Euros are as follows:

RP-8060FA II – £2,999 / €3198

RP-8000F II – £1,699 / €1898

RP-6000F II – £1,449 / €1598

RP-5000F II – £1,249 / €1398

RP-600M II – £729 / €799

RP-500M II – £599 / €649

RP-504C II – £729 / €799

RP-404C II – £549 / €599

RP-500C II – £459 / €499

RP-502S II – £899 / €999

RP- 500SA II – £689 / €749

The Klipsch Premiere Reference series is available now at select authorised sellers in the UK.