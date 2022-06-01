 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Klipsch unveils upgraded Reference Premiere speakers

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Not long after the Indianapolis-based speaker company launched its new Premiere range of speakers has it unveiled upgraded models in its Reference Premiere series.

The Reference Premiere sits above the Reference series and is now into is third generation. The changes bring the latest technological audio advancements and premium materials along with cosmetic changes to the series.

The range consists of four floorstanding speakers in the RP-8060FA II, (Dolby Atmos enabled), RP-8000F II, RP-6000F II and RP-5000F II; two bookshelf speakers in the RP-600M II and RP-500M II; three centre channel speakers: RP-504C II, RP-404C II and RP-500C II; and two surround speakers in the RP-5025 II and the dual-purpose RP-500SA II that can function as a Dolby Atmos elevation speaker or as a rear/side wall-mountable surround.

Klipsch rp 502s ii grille off
RP-500SA II speaker

High frequency response and extension is claimed to have been improved, thanks to a new, larger proprietary Tractrix horn technology, which also helps in enhancing imagining and dynamics. Klipsch’s signature copper Cerametallic woofers with aluminium Faraday rings and Tractrix ports are included to produce “powerful low frequencies” while minimising distortion and maximising efficiency. An exclusive Linear Travel Suspension (LTS) titanium tweeter is there to maximise dynamics for a detailed performance.

The cabinet features enhanced bracing to help ensure it doesn’t colour the sound, while other design features include aluminium binding posts, cast aluminium feet and discrete Dolby Atmos connections for plugging in upward-firing modules that bounce sound off the ceiling. Flexible magnetic grilles can be added, though you will be covering up those fancy copper trim rings around the tweeter and woofer.

Available in a choice of ebony or walnut finishes, prices for the speakers in UK pounds and Euros are as follows:

  • RP-8060FA II – £2,999 / €3198
  • RP-8000F II – £1,699 / €1898
  • RP-6000F II – £1,449 / €1598
  • RP-5000F II – £1,249 / €1398
  • RP-600M II – £729 / €799
  • RP-500M II – £599 / €649
  • RP-504C II – £729 / €799
  • RP-404C II – £549 / €599
  • RP-500C II – £459 / €499
  • RP-502S II – £899 / €999
  • RP- 500SA II – £689 / €749

The Klipsch Premiere Reference series is available now at select authorised sellers in the UK.

You might like…

How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3: What time does the new episode drop?

How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3: What time does the new episode drop?

Chris Smith 6 hours ago
Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar brings epic GPS battery life

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar brings epic GPS battery life

Chris Smith 7 hours ago
Stranger Things Season 4 obliterates Netflix’s biggest premiere record

Stranger Things Season 4 obliterates Netflix’s biggest premiere record

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
There’s finally a solution for the Apple TV Siri remote’s biggest issue

There’s finally a solution for the Apple TV Siri remote’s biggest issue

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
France bans ‘streaming’ and ‘eSports’ – well, sort of

France bans ‘streaming’ and ‘eSports’ – well, sort of

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Razer launches three new Barracuda gaming headsets

Razer launches three new Barracuda gaming headsets

Gemma Ryles 19 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.