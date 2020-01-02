Klipsch unveils new soundbars for CES

We may have just started a new decade, but we’ll be starting it much the same way we always do: covering the CES technology show in Las Vegas. And while LG managed to slip a few announcements out in the tail end of 2019, you can expect reveals to come thick and fast over the next week.

Enter Klipsch, long-standing creator of high-end audio products. The company has listed everything it’ll be debuting at booth #13529 at CES, and the most interesting area is in home cinema.

First up, its top-of-the-range soundbar: the Bar 54. It’s a WiFi-enabled, Dolby Atmos-enhanced 5.1.4 unit with a 12-inch wireless subwoofer, which packs Alexa, Google Assistant and AirPlay 2.

That may make it sound like a smart speaker in all but name, but it doesn’t seem to be – no microphone is mentioned, and instead we suspect this is just for streaming of media directly to your new expensive baby. And yes, it will be expensive: Engadget says it’ll sell for $1499 – or around £1134 if you were buying it today. Which you can’t, because it won’t be shipping until the autumn.

The rest of the soundbar range are cheaper, but less feature packed, as you’d expect. The refreshed Bar 48 offers 3.1 channel sound and a 10-inch subwoofer for $699 (~£529), while the Bar 44 has 3.1 channel sound and an 8-inch subwoofer for $499 (~£378).

If past form is anything to go by, the range should be very good indeed. “The Klipsch Bar 48 is a solidly made and sonically impressive soundbar from a manufacturer that knows how to build a speaker,” Andrew wrote in our four-star review of the previous Bar 48.

“The three front channels benefit from horn-loaded tweeters, while the hefty 8in subwoofer ensures plenty of low-end grunt. The soundstage is detailed, with clear dialogue and some well-placed effects. Whether you’re listening to music, watching your favourite TV show, or catching the latest blockbuster, the Bar 48 is sure to please.”

The main issue was a lack of features – something that should be fixed with the Bar 54. We can’t wait to get our ears on it.

