Klipsch unveils McLaren Racing inspired T5 II True Wireless earbuds

Klipsch has a new pair earbuds on the way in the T5 II True Wireless, and it’s also teamed up with motorsport legends McLaren for a ‘Sport’ version.

Klipsch has announced not one, not two, but three new true wireless earphones in T5 II True Wireless, T5 II True Wireless Sport and T5 II True Wireless Sport McLaren edition.

Starting with the first. The T5 II (£185) are the second generation of the T5 earbuds (which we reviewed earlier this year). They’re 25% smaller and are shaped to closely mimic the shape of the inner ear for a better fit. There’s a new signal boost antenna that Klipsch says delivers a high-quality Bluetooth connection.

The number of Klipsch patented comfort ear tips has doubled to six pairs so any wearer can find a fit that suits them. Rated at IP67, despite the smaller size the earbuds are dust and water-resistant. Battery in the T5 II is eight hours, with 24 in the brushed metal charging case for a total of 32.

Next up is Klipsch x McLaren Sport version. As Klipsch is the official headphone and portable audio partner of the McLaren F1 team, the two companies have teamed up to bring their skill sets to produce the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport McLaren edition earphones (£259).

Designed to cope with the extremes of an F1 environment, they’re also rated at IP67 and feature a moisture removal system that keeps the earphones dry. The number of ear tips is the same, battery life is the same and there’s the option to charge the case via the USB-C connection or with the wireless charging pad that comes with this edition. To mark the collaboration, the T5 II Sport edition comes in McLaren’s Papaya Orange and carbon fibre accents, with a special edition book and serialised metal card of authenticity.

Last, but not least, is Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport earphones (£209). They are virtually the same as the Klipsch/McLaren model but come in two colours (black and white), and while this version can charge wirelessly, it does not come with a wireless charging pad.

To tie the wireless experience together, there’s the free Klipsch Connect App. In the app users can update the earbuds, adjust the EQ, view battery status and manage transparency controls.

All three versions are available to pre-order from today (July 10th).

