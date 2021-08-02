Klipsch unveils first true wireless earbuds with ANC

With Klipsch celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2021, they’ve announced what is a first for the company – a true wireless with ANC.

The Klipsch T5 II True Wireless ANC (£299 / €349 / $299) are effectively the noise cancelling version of the T5 II that launched in 2020, though they do pack a few new features (and a higher price tag).

Klipsch T5 II True Wireless ANC

The overall design mimics the aesthetic of the previous true wireless, including the distinctive charging case that looks like a lighter. They come in three colours: Gunmetal, Silver and Copper; and feature six soft oval-shaped silicon ear-tips designed to reduce ear fatigue and help provide the “ultimate comfort” and tight seal for noise isolation and audio.

The Klipsch also integrate an AI operating system called Bragi, which appears to assist with hands-free and advanced gesture-controlled interaction. According to Klipsch, with Bragi Moves, you can accept calls simply by nodding your head.

The ANC performance uses a dual-mic hybrid configuration with a microphone on the outside with one at the front of the speaker to produce the best noise cancelling performance.

The Klipsch also integrate Dirac HD Sound to optimise audio quality for a “clearer, richer and more balanced sound”. The drivers appear to be the same as the previous model, utilising 5.8mm dynamic drivers, though aptX appears to have been left off the spec sheet with only SBC and AAC listed.

Battery life is 21 hours in total (15 with ANC) and 7 hours per earbud (5 with ANC). Wireless charging is supported with any Qi-compatible charging pad.

Other features include a transparency mode for greater situational awareness, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and IPX4 water/sweat resistance.

There’s compatibility with the Klipsch Connect App, allowing users to update the headphones’ firmware, make EQ adjustments, view battery status and tweak noise cancelling settings.

T5 II True Wireless ANC McLaren Edition earphones

Also announced alongside the T5 II were the McLaren racing version of the headphones (£379 / €439 / $349). As Klipsch is the official headphone and portable audio partner of the McLaren Formula 1 team, the McLaren version features the team’s papaya colour, uses real carbon fibre, and features a co-moulded outer shell that mimics the tread pattern of an intermediate racing tire.

Like 2020 McLaren edition of the T5 II you do get a couple more features over the standard model. The wireless charging pad is included with the earbuds and there’s the NuCurrent wireless charging technology, which Klipsch says helps the earbuds charge twice as fast as any other competitor on the market.

The Klipsch T5 II ANC (£299 / €349 / $299) and T5 II True Wireless ANC McLaren Edition (£379 / €439 / $349) go on sale September 2021.