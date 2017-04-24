Forget self-driving cars, the Kitty Hawk Flyer is officially off the ground

Where Google co-founder Larry Page is going we don’t need roads. Why? Because he’s got a flying car that’s going to be available to everyone by the end of the year.

The Kitty Hawk start up, of which Page is a significant backer, today released video footage of its flying car, which actually looks a bit like Luke Skywalker’s speeder spliced with a Florida Everglades air boat.

The Kitty Hawk Flyer weighs 220lbs, can carry a single passenger, and can reach an altitude of 15-feet thanks to the 8 battery-powered propellers that keep it airborne

And today, we can see it on video for the first time ahead of its 2017 commercial debut.

In a statement given to the New York Times, Page said: “We’ve all had dreams of flying effortlessly. I’m excited that one day very soon I’ll be able to climb onto my Kitty Hawk Flyer for a quick and easy personal flight.”

Plonking down a small $100 deposit ahead of the late 2017 release will get a $2,000 discount when the time comes, but there’s no news on the official pricing and release date yet.

We’d also imagine there are plenty of regulatory hoops to leap (fly?) through before this baby is approved, but it looks pretty promising.

Self-driving cars or flying cars? Which are you more excited about? Drop us a line in the comments section below.