KitSound launches District True Wireless Stereo Earbuds

KitSound’s District True Wireless Stereo Earbuds also feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Joining in on the true wireless party (that’s an in-ear with no connecting wire) is KitSound, who have announced the District True Wireless Stereo Earbuds.

The sleek, minimal design of the Districts is reflected in its compact and lightweight feel that’s aims to offer a comfortable and secure fit. Rated at iPX5 for water and sweat resistance, the Districts would be suited just as much for sporty types or those on their daily commute.

Related: Best True Wireless Earbuds

KitSound claims the Districts deliver crystal clear audio and the brand’s “signature immersive sound”. The District True Wireless Stereo Earbuds are intended to be easy to use – thanks to the auto-pair functionality, they’ll automatically connect to your device once detached from the charging case. With Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility, Kitsound says they deliver smooth and stable connectivity. Bluetooth range is up to 10m.

You can expect 3 hours of playtime, but once connected to the reserve battery, playtime can be extended to 40 hours. Charging times are 1.5 hours when connected to the portable magnetic charging case.

The KitSound District True Wireless Stereo Earbuds retail for £70. They’re available now from the Kitsound website and Amazon.

Are you jumping onboard the ‘true wireless’ earbud craze? Let us know at Facebook on Twitter @TrustedReviews