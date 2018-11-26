Phenomenal KitchenAid Stand Mixer deal gets you a lip-smacking 53% off

Amazon is running a truly delectable one day only deal on the KitchenAid 5KSM45BGD Stand Mixer, which has been slashed down to just £269.99 from £579 − that’s less than half price. For more offers like this, take a look at our Black Friday 2018 UK deals roundup page.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer Black Friday Deal KitchenAid 5KSM45BAQ Stand Mixer, Aqua Sky As anyone who takes their baking seriously (or who regularly watches The Great British Bake Off) will know, KitchenAid is the go-to brand when you want to mix ingredients together quickly and efficiently. And at less than half-price, this deal's an absolute treat.

As anyone who takes their baking seriously (or who regularly watches The Great British Bake Off) will know, KitchenAid is the go-to brand when you want to mix ingredients together quickly and efficiently.

The all-metal 4.3l KitchenAid 5KSM45BAQ Stand Mixer is no exception. It offers 10 speed settings, and features a pouring shield to help prevent splashing, pouring spout, direct drive motor in the head, and a whole bunch of attachments including a flat beater, dough hook and wire whisk.

While we haven’t reviewed this particular model, if you do a search for KitchenAid product reviews on TrustedReviews, you’ll find a bunch of 9/10 and 8/10 ratings. We particularly like the brand’s mixers for their beautiful design, top notch build quality, speed and efficiency. They’re surprisingly quiet, too.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer Black Friday Deal KitchenAid 5KSM45BAQ Stand Mixer, Aqua Sky As anyone who takes their baking seriously (or who regularly watches The Great British Bake Off) will know, KitchenAid is the go-to brand when you want to mix ingredients together quickly and efficiently. And at less than half-price, this deal's an absolute treat.

And for even more great deals, be sure to check out our Black Friday 2018 UK deals round-up, where you can find discounts on a huge array of items, including TVs, soundbars, laptops, headphones and much more for Black Friday.

More Black Friday content

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.