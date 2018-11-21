Black Friday KitchenAid Deals – Save £180 on a 4.8l Stand Mixer

Black Friday KitchenAid Deals: Looking to mix things up this Black Friday? We’ll be bringing you the best Black Friday KitchenAid deals to get you cooking.
We’re just days away from Black Friday, with Cyber Monday 2018 UK hot on its heels. There are already some great deals out there on KitchenAid appliances.
They might be super-stylish, but KitchenAid appliances are far more than just a pretty face. We tend to rate them highly for their top notch build quality, speed and efficiency. They’re surprisingly quiet, too, considering how heavy duty they are.
Below we’ve started listing some of those KitchenAid deals, and we’ll be updating this piece as the big day rolls around.
All prices were correct at the time of publication, but do tend to change quickly. Act fast if you want to snap up a bargain.
Best KitchenAid deals – Amazon
KitchenAid UK 5KSM95PSBCU Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield, Silver
KitchenAid UK 5KSM95PSBCU Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield, Silver
An elite mixer with a solid metal build, powerful motor and range of attachments, all for a knock-down price.
KitchenAid 5K45SSBWH Classic Stand Mixer, 4.3 Litre, White
KitchenAid 5K45SSBWH Classic Stand Mixer, 4.3 Litre, White
A smaller take on the classic KitchenAid mixer, featuring a direct drive motor with 10 speeds, as well as the following attachments: Dough Hook, Whisk, Flat Beater and Bowl.
KitchenAid 5K5GB Glass Bowl, 4.8 Litre (Optional Accessory for KitchenAid Stand Mixers)
KitchenAid 5K5GB Glass Bowl, 4.8 Litre (Optional Accessory for KitchenAid Stand Mixers)
This optional accessory for KitchenAid mixers (specifically models KSM150PS, KSM152PS and KSM155GB) gives you a big 4.8l capacity glass bowl with measurement lines, a pouring nozzle and a handle.
Best KitchenAid deals – John Lewis
KitchenAid 175 Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer, Pistachio
KitchenAid 175 Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer, Pistachio
There can be a massive price difference if you go with a less popular colour on John Lewis. Despite this, you always get that 2 year guarantee.
KitchenAid Diamond Blender, Oynx Black
KitchenAid Diamond Blender, Oynx Black
Again, going for certain colours gets you a much lower price at John Lewis. This blender features a large 1.75L one-piece BPA-free pitcher with a diamond shape design and stainless steel blades.
KitchenAid Artisan 1.5L Kettle, Candy Apple
KitchenAid Artisan 1.5L Kettle, Candy Apple
The Empire Red and Candy Apple colours of this stylish kettle are as much as £20 cheaper than some of the other colours. You still get the same speedy 3kW heating element, adjustable temperature, and 1.5L capacity.
KitchenAid 150 Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer, Black Caviar
KitchenAid 150 Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer, Black Caviar
A perfectly proportioned mixer with a meaty 300W motor and a good spread of baking accessories.
Best KitchenAid deals – Currys
KitchenAid Artisan 5KSM150PSBLT Stand Mixer - Café Latte
KitchenAid Artisan 5KSM150PSBLT Stand Mixer - Café Latte
Currys straight out of the blocks with this early Black Friday KitchenAid deal. Currys PC World has knocked it out of the park with this deal – a whopping £275.99 off the RRP of this stylish KitchenAid Stand Mixer. A deal like this is sure to fly off the shelves.
KitchenAid Traditional Kettle & Toaster Bundle - Onyx Black
KitchenAid Traditional Kettle & Toaster Bundle - Onyx Black
An appealing breakfast bundle that features a stylish kettle and a two-slice toaster with seven different browning settings.
Iconic KCFMA 60150R Tall Fridge - Right Hinge, Almond Cream
Iconic KCFMA 60150R Tall Fridge - Right Hinge, Almond Cream
KitchenAid isn’t all about food mixers, of course. Take a look at this gorgeous fridge, complete with fast cooling function, LED lighting and a holiday mode help you save energy.
